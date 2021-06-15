Morning Leadoff: June 16

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Former Minot Muskies head coach Chad Johnson has been tabbed to lead the Bismarck Bobcats. Last season Johnson, a former University of North Dakota standout, guided the expansion Muskies to a second-place finish in the regular season and a berth in the playoff semifinals. He was named the AWHL's co-coach of the year. Johnson succeeds John Becanic, whose teams never had a losing record in four seasons. He said he wanted to take some time with veteran assistant coach Scott Langer before making any personnel judgments.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Frank Brosseau has joined the Pittsburgh Pirates after a strong showing at AAA Charleston, S.C. Earlier this week he worked two scoreless innings against St. Louis. Brosseau has played in the Pirates' farm system since 1966. His first taste of major league baseball was in 1969 as a September call-up. He was a member of the University of Minnesota's national championship team in 1964. Brosseau was a key player on Drayton's powerful American Legion teams of the early 1960s. Frank's brother, Terry, is the administrator at Bismarck Hospital.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The 1935 Boston Braves, a team which included a 40-year-old Babe Ruth, went 13-65 on the road, a winning percentage of .167.