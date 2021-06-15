 Skip to main content
Morning Leadoff: June 16
MORNING LEADOFF 

Wednesday, June 16

American Legion baseball: Fargo Post 2 at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m.; Williston at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Williston at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Haaland.

Thursday, June 17

American Legion baseball: Mandan A’s at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., at Legacy; Mandan Chiefs at Bismarck Governors, 7:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Seattle

TV TODAY

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA King of the Lanes: Empress Edition 4-4

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Royal Ascot: Day 2, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at St. Louis

3 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Washington

6 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Atlanta

9 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Seattle

MLBN — Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: Atlanta at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: L.A. Clippers at Utah

NHL Playoffs

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 2: Montreal at Vegas

 

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.

ESPN — Euros: Finland vs. Russia, Group B

10:30 a.m.

ESPN — Euros: Turkey vs. Wales, Group A

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Euros: Italy vs. Switzerland, Group A

 

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Austin, Texas

 

SWIMMING

7 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb.

 

TENNIS

6 a.m. (Wednesday & Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP: London & Halle; WTA: Birmingham & Berlin

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Tessa Neameyer, a recent graduate of Century High School, has signed a letter of intent to attend Carroll College in Helena, Mont. Neameyer, who was voted the state Gatorade soccer player of the year this spring, is a four-year all-state soccer player who helped the Patriots to a state title earlier this month.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Former Minot Muskies head coach Chad Johnson has been tabbed to lead the Bismarck Bobcats. Last season Johnson, a former University of North Dakota standout, guided the expansion Muskies to a second-place finish in the regular season and a berth in the playoff semifinals. He was named the AWHL's co-coach of the year. Johnson succeeds John Becanic, whose teams never had a losing record in four seasons. He said he wanted to take some time with veteran assistant coach Scott Langer before making any personnel judgments.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Frank Brosseau has joined the Pittsburgh Pirates after a strong showing at AAA Charleston, S.C. Earlier this week he worked two scoreless innings against St. Louis. Brosseau has played in the Pirates' farm system since 1966. His first taste of major league baseball was in 1969 as a September call-up. He was a member of the University of Minnesota's national championship team in 1964. Brosseau was a key player on Drayton's powerful American Legion teams of the early 1960s. Frank's brother, Terry, is the administrator at Bismarck Hospital.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The 1935 Boston Braves, a team which included a 40-year-old Babe Ruth, went 13-65 on the road, a winning percentage of .167.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

