Morning Leadoff: June 16

MORNING LEADOFF
Wednesday, June 16
American Legion baseball: Fargo Post 2 at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m.; Williston at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Williston at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Haaland.
Thursday, June 17
American Legion baseball: Mandan A’s at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., at Legacy; Mandan Chiefs at Bismarck Governors, 7:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Seattle
TV TODAY
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA King of the Lanes: Empress Edition 4-4
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Royal Ascot: Day 2, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at St. Louis
3 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Washington
6 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Atlanta
9 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Seattle
MLBN — Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers
NBA PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 5: Atlanta at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
TNT — Game 5: L.A. Clippers at Utah
NHL Playoffs
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: Montreal at Vegas
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.
ESPN — Euros: Finland vs. Russia, Group B
10:30 a.m.
ESPN — Euros: Turkey vs. Wales, Group A
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Euros: Italy vs. Switzerland, Group A
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Austin, Texas
SWIMMING
7 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb.
TENNIS
6 a.m. (Wednesday & Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP: London & Halle; WTA: Birmingham & Berlin
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Tessa Neameyer, a recent graduate of Century High School, has signed a letter of intent to attend Carroll College in Helena, Mont. Neameyer, who was voted the state Gatorade soccer player of the year this spring, is a four-year all-state soccer player who helped the Patriots to a state title earlier this month.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Former Minot Muskies head coach Chad Johnson has been tabbed to lead the Bismarck Bobcats. Last season Johnson, a former University of North Dakota standout, guided the expansion Muskies to a second-place finish in the regular season and a berth in the playoff semifinals. He was named the AWHL's co-coach of the year. Johnson succeeds John Becanic, whose teams never had a losing record in four seasons. He said he wanted to take some time with veteran assistant coach Scott Langer before making any personnel judgments.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Frank Brosseau has joined the Pittsburgh Pirates after a strong showing at AAA Charleston, S.C. Earlier this week he worked two scoreless innings against St. Louis. Brosseau has played in the Pirates' farm system since 1966. His first taste of major league baseball was in 1969 as a September call-up. He was a member of the University of Minnesota's national championship team in 1964. Brosseau was a key player on Drayton's powerful American Legion teams of the early 1960s. Frank's brother, Terry, is the administrator at Bismarck Hospital.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The 1935 Boston Braves, a team which included a 40-year-old Babe Ruth, went 13-65 on the road, a winning percentage of .167.
