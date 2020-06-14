Morning Leadoff: June 15

SCHEDULE

Monday, June 15

Baseball: Bismarck Governors at Aberdeen Smittys, 4 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Bismarck Senators, 5 p.m., Haaland Field.

Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Flickertails at Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Tuesday, June 16

Baseball: Mandan at Williston, 5:30 p.m.; West Fargo at Bismarck 15’s, Haaland Field, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Williston Oilers, 12 p.m.

Northwoods League: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, Municipal Ballpark, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Baseball: Bismarck Reps at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Minot Metros at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field.

Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

 

TV TODAY

KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)

4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — Lotte Giants at Kiwoom Heroes

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Three Mandan students and two Bismarck students have qualified for the Junior High School National Finals Rodeo, which begins June 27 in Gallup, N.M. Kennedi Kautzman, Weston Hartman and Trey Huber will represent Mandan. The Bismarck qualifiers are Colton Backhaus and Mckenzie Wiest. Kautzman won state championships in barrel racing and pole bending. Hartman is the state bull riding champion.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Top-level baseball pitchers may be scarce, but there won't be a lack of pitchers in Bismarck next month. The 82nd annual World Horseshoe Tournament is scheduled to begin a two-week run in the Capital City beginning July 31 at the VFW Sports Center. Tournament officials expect 1,125 pitchers. Fifty portable courts will be provided by the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association. Bismarck competed with Gillette, Wyo., and Midland, Mich., for the right to host this year's tournament.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mandan's American Legion baseball tour into the Red River Valley has hit a pothole. Make that three potholes. Moorhead, Minn., ended an eight-game Mandan winning streak 3-1 on Saturday. On Sunday, Mandan dropped 3-2 and 5-2 decisions at Fargo. Fargo's Mike Ibach outpitched Gary Jaskoviak in the first game, holding the visitors to two hits. Jaskoviak and Jim Gronowski were Mandan's pitchers of record in Fargo.

SPORTS HISTORY

1938 — Johnny Vander Meer of the Cincinnati Reds pitches his second straight no-hitter, defeating the Brooklyn Dodgers 6-0 in the first night game at Ebbets Field.

1947 — Lew Worsham beats Sam Snead by one stroke on the final hole of a playoff to win the U.S. Open.

1969 — Orville Moody shoots a 281 to beat Deane Beman, Al Geiberger and Bob Rosburg by one stroke and capture the U.S. Open.

1970 — Shirley Englehorn wins the LPGA championship with a four-stroke victory over Kathy Whitworth in the playoff round.

1980 — Jack Nicklaus wins his fourth U.S. Open with a record 272 for 72 holes.

1991 — Carl Lewis, one jump from losing his 64-meet winning streak in the long jump, soars 28 feet, 4 1/4 inches to pass leader Mike Powell by a half-inch in the U.S. Championships in New York.

1997 — Ernie Els wins his second U.S. Open in four years, finishing one stroke ahead of Colin Montgomerie.

2001 — Los Angeles beats Philadelphia 108-96 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to complete the best playoff run in NBA history. The Lakers, who finish the playoffs with a record of 15-1, are the first to go through the playoffs undefeated on the road.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Hale Irwin won the 1990 U.S. Open at Medinah (Ill.) at the age of 45, two years older than Raymond Floyd (43) at the 1986 U.S. Open at Shinnecock (N.Y.).

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

