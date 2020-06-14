Morning Leadoff: June 15

SPORTS HISTORY

1938 — Johnny Vander Meer of the Cincinnati Reds pitches his second straight no-hitter, defeating the Brooklyn Dodgers 6-0 in the first night game at Ebbets Field.

1947 — Lew Worsham beats Sam Snead by one stroke on the final hole of a playoff to win the U.S. Open.

1969 — Orville Moody shoots a 281 to beat Deane Beman, Al Geiberger and Bob Rosburg by one stroke and capture the U.S. Open.

1970 — Shirley Englehorn wins the LPGA championship with a four-stroke victory over Kathy Whitworth in the playoff round.

1980 — Jack Nicklaus wins his fourth U.S. Open with a record 272 for 72 holes.

1991 — Carl Lewis, one jump from losing his 64-meet winning streak in the long jump, soars 28 feet, 4 1/4 inches to pass leader Mike Powell by a half-inch in the U.S. Championships in New York.

1997 — Ernie Els wins his second U.S. Open in four years, finishing one stroke ahead of Colin Montgomerie.