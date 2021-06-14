Morning Leadoff: June 15

MORNING LEADOFF
Tuesday, June 15
American Legion baseball: Williston at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m.; Minot at Bismarck Governors, Haaland Field, 5:30 p.m.; Williston Oilers at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Optimist All-Star Game, 7 p.m., Century High School.
Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Wednesday, June 16
American Legion baseball: Fargo Post 2 at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m.; Minot at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Williston at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Haaland.
Thursday, June 17
American Legion baseball: Mandan A’s at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., at Legacy; Mandan Chiefs at Bismarck Governors, 7:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Seattle
TV TODAY
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA King of the Lanes: Empress Edition, Portland, Maine
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — The Royal Ascot: Day 1, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets
9 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Seattle
MLBN — Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers
NBA PLAYOFFS
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 5: Milwaukee at Brooklyn
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay
SOCCER
10:30 a.m.
ESPN — Euros: Hungary vs. Portugal, Group F
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Euros: France vs. Germany, Group F
SWIMMING
7 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb.
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP: London & Halle; WTA: Birmingham & Berlin, Early Rounds
WNBA
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Chicago at Minnesota
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): West Fargo golfer Grady Meyer came out of a one-hour rain delay blazing to take the lead with a four-under 68 in the first round of the NDGA state junior golf tournament at Prairie West. Jacob Dehne of Bismarck is two strokes behind Meyer at 70. Thomas Strandemo of Fargo and Jake DeForest of Bismarck share third at 72. Alex Leidholm of Bismarck took the lead in the girls tournament with a 92.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Al Bortke of the University of Mary has been selected Central Region athletic director of the year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics. He was chosen in the NAIA-other four-year institutions category. Bortke recently completed his 28th school year at U-Mary. He became the school's athletic director in 1989. Last year Bortke was named the NAIA national athletic director of the year.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck High School pole vaulter Mark Aide finished second in a seven-man invitational pole vault field at Wichita, Kan. Aide cleared 14-0 on his first try to finish second to Steve Riley of Wichita. Riley was the only vaulter to clear 14-6. The meet was sponsored by the U.S. Track and Field Federation.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Chuck Klein led the National League with 38 home runs and 20 stolen bases for the Philadelphia Phillies during the 1932 season.
