Morning Leadoff: June 15

10 YEARS AGO (2011): West Fargo golfer Grady Meyer came out of a one-hour rain delay blazing to take the lead with a four-under 68 in the first round of the NDGA state junior golf tournament at Prairie West. Jacob Dehne of Bismarck is two strokes behind Meyer at 70. Thomas Strandemo of Fargo and Jake DeForest of Bismarck share third at 72. Alex Leidholm of Bismarck took the lead in the girls tournament with a 92.