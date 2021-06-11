Morning Leadoff: June 12

MORNING LEADOFF
Saturday, June 12
American Legion baseball: Border Battle at Mandan Memorial Ballpark: Bismarck Governors vs. Detroit Lakes, 10 a.m.; Bismarck Governors vs. Billings Royals, 12:15 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Buffalo Wild Wings Tournament, Billings, Mont.
IFL: Iowa Barnstormers at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m., Event Center.
NAHL playoffs: Central Division Finals, Game 4: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.), VFW Sports Center, (if necessary).
Northwoods League: LaCrosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Sunday, June 13
American Legion baseball: Border Battle at Mandan Memorial Ballpark, championship: 12 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Buffalo Wild Wings Tournament, Billings, Mont.
Northwoods League: LaCrosse at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Houston at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth
1 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: Detroit Grand Prix, Race 1, Belle Isle Street Circuit
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Texas Motor Speedwa
7 p.m.
CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: Stafford Motor Speedway
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — Super-featherweights: Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila
COLLEGE BASEBALL SUPER REGIONALS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Game 2: Vanderbilt vs. East Carolina
1 p.m.
ESPN — Game 1: Notre Dame at Mississippi St.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 2: Arkansas vs. N.C. State
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 1: LSU at Tennessee
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 2: Arizona vs. Mississippi
DIVING
3/7 p.m.
NBC — Olympic Trials: Final - Women's Springboard/Men’s Platform
GOLF
12/2 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C.
2 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FOX — Houston at Minnesota
NBA PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Game 3: Utah at L.A. Clippers
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.
ESPN — Euros: Wales vs. Switzerland, Group A
10:30 a.m.
ESPN — Euros: Denmark vs. Finland, Group B
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Euros: Belgium vs. Russia, Group B
TENNIS
8 a.m.
NBC — WTA: French Open, Women’s Singles Final
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Tanner Schaf, a crafty 5-foot-6, 135-popund lefty, pitched Mandan to a 7-2 victory over visiting West Fargo to give the Chiefs a split in an American Legion baseball doubleheader. West Fargo took the first game 7-5 with Tanner Dahl picking up the victory. Aaron Janz homered in both games for Mandan.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Brionna Reynolds of Grand Forks picked up a championship and Carly Emil of Mandan placed fourth in the annual Golden West Invitational Track Meet in Sacramento, Calif. Reynolds won the shot put with a heave of 50-1 1/2 and sailed the discus 157-4, good enough for third place. Emil was clocked in 4:55.86 while placing fourth in the mile run.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck's Brian Ruff threw a no-hitter at Mandan as the Bismarck West team claimed a 1-0 Class B Legion baseball victory over Mandan. Mandan hurler Rob Lighthizer allowed only one hit, but the visitors committed four errors behind him.
