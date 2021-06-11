Morning Leadoff: June 12

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Tanner Schaf, a crafty 5-foot-6, 135-popund lefty, pitched Mandan to a 7-2 victory over visiting West Fargo to give the Chiefs a split in an American Legion baseball doubleheader. West Fargo took the first game 7-5 with Tanner Dahl picking up the victory. Aaron Janz homered in both games for Mandan.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Brionna Reynolds of Grand Forks picked up a championship and Carly Emil of Mandan placed fourth in the annual Golden West Invitational Track Meet in Sacramento, Calif. Reynolds won the shot put with a heave of 50-1 1/2 and sailed the discus 157-4, good enough for third place. Emil was clocked in 4:55.86 while placing fourth in the mile run.