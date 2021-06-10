Morning Leadoff: June 11

MORNING LEADOFF
Friday, June 11
American Legion Baseball: Border Battle at Mandan Memorial Ballpark: Bismarck Governors vs. Mandan, 10 a.m.; Governors vs. Minot, 12:15 p.m.; Mandan Chiefs vs. Sheridan, Wyo. and Billings Blue Jays at Billings, Mont.
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
NAHL playoffs: Central Division Finals, Game 3: Aberdeen at Bismarck, VFW Sports Center.
Northwoods League: LaCrosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Saturday, June 12
American Legion baseball: Border Battle at Mandan Memorial Ballpark: Bismarck Governors vs. Detroit Lakes, 10 a.m.; Bismarck Governors vs. Billings Royals, 12:15 p.m.; Mandan Chiefs at Buffalo Wild Wings Tournament, Billings, Mont.
IFL: Iowa Barnstormers at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m., Event Center.
NAHL playoffs: Central Division Finals, Game 4: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.), VFW Sports Center, (if necessary).
Northwoods League: LaCrosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Bismarck Governors opened the season with a win, but had to settle for a split with visiting Pierre, S.D., in American Legion baseball. Austin Zorn had four hits in the two games for the Governors, while Tom Keller collected three hits. Jordan Kenner was the winning pitcher in Bismarck's 13-1 victory in the first game.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Sawyer-Surrey battled back from a pair of deficits to defeat Velva 8-7 and claim the title in the Bismarck Class B Classic Legion baseball tournament. The title was the third in a row for the Blue Sox. Dave Vogel pitched six innings to earn the win. Devin Morey, the third of four Velva pitchers, took the loss.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Chuck Zander ripped a two-run single in the top of the 10th inning to give Mandan a 5-3 American Legion baseball victory over Bismarck. Zander's heroics gave Mandan's Terry Froehlich the upper hand in a pitchers' duel with Bismarck's Scott Hewitt. Bismarck was charged with five errors in losing its first game in four starts.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Roger Clemens, at the age of 42, had an ERA of 1.87 during the 2005 season for the Houston Astros.
