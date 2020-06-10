Morning Leadoff: June 11

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mandan banged out 25 hits en route to an 11-5, 15-12 American Legion doubleheader sweep at Wahpeton. Tate Meyhoff collected six hits and knocked in two runs for Mandan, now 5-3 on the season. Loren Novak went 4-for-4, scored three runs and knocked in three in the second game. Winning pitchers were Tyler Johnson in the first game and Reo Olson in the nightcap.