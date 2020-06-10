Morning Leadoff: June 11

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, June 11
Baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
Friday, June 12
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, Street Stock Tour, 7 p.m.
Baseball: Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament, Pool A: Fargo Post 400 vs. Bismarck B Capitals, 4 p.m., Haaland Field. Billings Expos vs. Bismarck Reps, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. Pool B: Bismarck A Capitals vs. Bismarck 15s, 11 a.m., Municipal Ballpark. Bismarck Senators vs. Bismarck A Capitals, 1:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. West Fargo Vets vs. Bismarck Senators, 4 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. Bismarck 15s vs. West Fargo Vets, 6:30 p.m., Haaland Field.
Saturday, June 13
Baseball: Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament: Pool A: Fargo Post 400 vs. Billings Expos, 1:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. Fargo Post 400 vs. Bismarck Reps, 4 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. Billings Expos vs. Bismarck B Capitals, 4 p.m., Haaland Field. Bismarck B Capitals vs. Bismarck Reps, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. Pool B: Bismarck 15s vs. Bismarck Senators, 11 a.m., Municipal Ballpark. West Fargo Vets vs. Bismarck A Capitals, 6:30 p.m., Haaland Field.
Sunday, June 14
Baseball: Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament: Seventh place, 8 a.m., Municipal Ballpark. Fifth place, 10:30 a.m., Municipal Ballpark. Third place, 1 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. Championship, 3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
BOXING
6 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank, Featherweights: Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vicente, Las Vegas
FISHING
7/11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 2, Lake Eufaula, Ala.
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
GOLF
11 a.m./3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan Bears at NC Dinos
4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — KT Wiz at Samsung Lions
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL DRAFT
4 p.m.
ESPN — Rounds 2-5
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — NRL: North Queensland at New Zealand
5 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — NRL: Penrith at Parramatta
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
NBCSN — IAFF Diamond League: Oslo Bislett Games, Bislett Stadium, Norway
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Funnon Barker has been named the head football coach at Shiloh Christian. He succeeds Bart Brackin, who resigned after five seasons as the Skyhawk grid coach. Barker played football at and graduated from Mandan High School. He is a 2008 graduate of Dickinson State, where he played football. He teaches math at Horizon Middle School. Barker has three years of coaching experience at Belfield.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mandan banged out 25 hits en route to an 11-5, 15-12 American Legion doubleheader sweep at Wahpeton. Tate Meyhoff collected six hits and knocked in two runs for Mandan, now 5-3 on the season. Loren Novak went 4-for-4, scored three runs and knocked in three in the second game. Winning pitchers were Tyler Johnson in the first game and Reo Olson in the nightcap.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Minot golfer Mike Morley failed to make the cutoff for the U.S. Open golf tournament. Morley posted a 36-hole total of 157 at Wheaton, Ill. The cutoff was 146. Morley was among 139 golfers bidding for 35 U.S. Open spots in sectional qualifying.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Wayne Gretzky was NHL MVP nine times, including eight in a row from 1979-80 to 1986-87. Gordie Howe won six Hart Trophies, second-most ever.
