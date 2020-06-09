Morning Leadoff: June 10

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Wednesday, June 10
Baseball: Fargo Post 2 at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Dickinson Roughriders at Mandan Chiefs, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
Thursday, June 11
Baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
Friday, June 12
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, Street Stock Tour, 7 p.m.
Baseball: Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament, Pool A: Fargo Post 400 vs. Bismarck B Capitals, 4 p.m., Haaland Field. Billings Expos vs. Bismarck Reps, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. Pool B: Bismarck A Capitals vs. Bismarck 15s, 11 a.m., Municipal Ballpark. Bismarck Senators vs. Bismarck A Capitals, 1:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. West Fargo Vets vs. Bismarck Senators, 4 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. Bismarck 15s vs. West Fargo Vets, 6:30 p.m., Haaland Field.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: From Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Va.
FISHING
7/11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Series: Day 1, Lake Eufaula, Ala.
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan Bears at NC Dinos
4:25 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN — Doosan at NC
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL DRAFT
6 p.m.
ESPN — MLB Draft: Round 1
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — German DFB-Pokal: Eintracht Frankfurt at Bayern Munich, Semifinal
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Six players from Bismarck-Mandan are among the athletes named to the Class A all-state baseball team. State champion Mandan put seniors Reid Jungling and Jay Flaa on the honor squad. Bismarck had seniors Alex Deyle and Sam Ingemansen named. Century seniors Tate Leapaldt and Erik Peterson were also among the 18 players selected by the state's coaches.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bismarck swept an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Minot, winning by scores of 13-9 and 8-6. Travis Dressler went the distance for the Governors in the first game, surrendering nine hits. Jason Jensen was the winner in the second game with relief help from Scot Mickelson. A.J. Myer had a big day at the plate for Bismarck, rapping five hits, including a double and home run. He drove in two runs. The two wins give Bismarck an 8-7 record.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mike Misslin pitched a two-hitter as Garrison downed Riverdale 8-1 in American Legion baseball at Garrison. Dwight Rensch doubled, tripled and drove in a run for Garrison. Tim Allers doubled and drove in two runs for the hosts. The loss went to Riverdale pitcher Jim Martinson.
SPORTS HISTORY
1932 — Gene Sarazen leads wire-to-wire to win the British Open by five strokes ahead of Macdonald Smith at Prince’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England. Sarazen finishes with a tournament record of 283.
1950 — Sixteen months after near-fatal car accident, Ben Hogan wins the U.S. Open. Hogan beats Lloyd Mangrum and George Fazio in an 18-hole playoff at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa.
1973 — Mary Mills shoots a 63 in the final round of the LPGA Championship to beat Betty Burfeindt by one stroke.
1978 — Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, wins the Belmont Stakes to capture the Triple Crown in one of the greatest battles in racing history. Affirmed edges Alydar for the third time.
1996 — Colorado’s Patrick Roy makes 63 saves before Uwe Krupp scores 4:31 into the third overtime to give the Avalanche a 1-0 victory against the Florida Panthers at Miami Arena and complete a four-game sweep of the Stanley Cup Final.
2010 — Southern California is placed on four years of probation, receives a two-year bowl ban and a sharp loss of football scholarships. The NCAA cites USC for a lack of institutional control. The NCAA found that Reggie Bush, identified as a “former football student-athlete,” was ineligible beginning at least by December 2004. The NCAA also orders USC to vacate every victory in which Bush participated while ineligible. USC loses 30 scholarships over a three-year period, 10 annually from 2011-13.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Glenn Perkins was drafted No. 22 overall by the Minnesota Twins in the 2004 draft. Perkins was a three-time All-Star relief pitcher for the Twins with 120 career saves.
