Morning Leadoff: June 10

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Rome/Florence, Italy

WNBA

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Washington

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Mandan Chiefs were swept by Pierre, S.D., in their season-opening Legion baseball doubleheader at Memorial Ballpark. Starter Trevor Huck was the losing pitcher in an 8-4 first game. Ryan Sandvick took the loss as the Chiefs bowed 11-5 in the second game. Tanner Schaf rapped three singles and a double for Mandan in the first contest. Schaf and Brent Stoltz each singled twice in the nightcap.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Bismarck B Classic means Legion baseball and lots of it. But scores of young baseball players were left without a playing field after Mother Nature intervened in a big way at Municipal Ballpark. Torrential rain and golf ball-sized hailstones sent players and fans scurrying for cover. Thus ended a game between Enderlin and Sawyer-Surrey in the middle of the third inning. Sawyer-Surrey, the defending champion, held a 3-1 lead when the game was suspended with puddles all over the diamond.