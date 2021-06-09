 Skip to main content
Morning Leadoff: June 10
MORNING LEADOFF 

Thursday, June 10

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Minot Vistas, 5 p.m.; Bismarck Governors at Dickinson, 6:30 p.m.; Mandan A’s vs. Parker (Colo.) at Billings, Mont.

Northwoods League: La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, June 11

American Legion Baseball: Border Battle at Mandan Memorial Ballpark: Bismarck Governors vs. Mandan, 10 a.m.; Governors vs. Minot, 12:15 p.m.; Mandan Chiefs vs. Sheridan, Wyo. and Billings Blue Jays at Billings, Mont.

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.

NAHL playoffs: Central Division Finals, Game 3: Aberdeen at Bismarck, VFW Sports Center.

Northwoods League: LaCrosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota

TV TODAY

NCAA SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES

2 p.m.

ESPN — Championship, Game 3: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma (if necessary)

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2, Eugene, Ore.

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: From Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship, First Round, Ridgeland, S.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: From Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif.

 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia

6 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at Boston

7 p.m.

BSN – N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota

 

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:40 p.m.

ESPN — Game 3: Brooklyn at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

ESPN — Game 2: L.A. Clippers at Utah

NHL PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 6: Colorado at Vegas

WOMEN’S SOCCER

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal, Houston

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: French Open, Semifinals, Paris

10 a.m.

NBC/NBCSN — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Rome/Florence, Italy

WNBA

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Washington

 

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Mandan Chiefs were swept by Pierre, S.D., in their season-opening Legion baseball doubleheader at Memorial Ballpark. Starter Trevor Huck was the losing pitcher in an 8-4 first game. Ryan Sandvick took the loss as the Chiefs bowed 11-5 in the second game. Tanner Schaf rapped three singles and a double for Mandan in the first contest. Schaf and Brent Stoltz each singled twice in the nightcap.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Bismarck B Classic means Legion baseball and lots of it. But scores of young baseball players were left without a playing field after Mother Nature intervened in a big way at Municipal Ballpark. Torrential rain and golf ball-sized hailstones sent players and fans scurrying for cover. Thus ended a game between Enderlin and Sawyer-Surrey in the middle of the third inning. Sawyer-Surrey, the defending champion, held a 3-1 lead when the game was suspended with puddles all over the diamond.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck raked two Minot pitchers for 12 hits to successfully open its 1971 Western Division American Legion baseball campaign with an 11-5 victory. Bismarck tagged Minot ace Terry Barsness with the loss, getting to him for five runs in 3 2/3 innings. Al Kunick went the nine-inning route for the win and rapped a two-run inside-the-park home run. Russ Henegar logged three hits and scored three times for Bismarck and Glen Schmaltz knocked in three runs with a double and single. The road victory gives Bismarck a 3-0 overall record.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Andrew Wiggins was picked No. 1 in the 2014 draft and traded to Minnesota in the Kevin Love deal. Joel Embiid, who finished second in MVP voting, was picked No. 3 in 2014.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

