Morning Leadoff: June 10

MORNING LEADOFF
Thursday, June 10
American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Minot Vistas, 5 p.m.; Bismarck Governors at Dickinson, 6:30 p.m.; Mandan A’s vs. Parker (Colo.) at Billings, Mont.
Northwoods League: La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Friday, June 11
American Legion Baseball: Border Battle at Mandan Memorial Ballpark: Bismarck Governors vs. Mandan, 10 a.m.; Governors vs. Minot, 12:15 p.m.; Mandan Chiefs vs. Sheridan, Wyo. and Billings Blue Jays at Billings, Mont.
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
NAHL playoffs: Central Division Finals, Game 3: Aberdeen at Bismarck, VFW Sports Center.
Northwoods League: LaCrosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota
TV TODAY
NCAA SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES
2 p.m.
ESPN — Championship, Game 3: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma (if necessary)
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2, Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: From Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship, First Round, Ridgeland, S.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: From Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia
6 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at Boston
7 p.m.
BSN – N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota
NBA PLAYOFFS
6:40 p.m.
ESPN — Game 3: Brooklyn at Milwaukee
10 p.m.
ESPN — Game 2: L.A. Clippers at Utah
NHL PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 6: Colorado at Vegas
WOMEN’S SOCCER
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal, Houston
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: French Open, Semifinals, Paris
10 a.m.
NBC/NBCSN — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Rome/Florence, Italy
WNBA
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles at Washington
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Mandan Chiefs were swept by Pierre, S.D., in their season-opening Legion baseball doubleheader at Memorial Ballpark. Starter Trevor Huck was the losing pitcher in an 8-4 first game. Ryan Sandvick took the loss as the Chiefs bowed 11-5 in the second game. Tanner Schaf rapped three singles and a double for Mandan in the first contest. Schaf and Brent Stoltz each singled twice in the nightcap.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Bismarck B Classic means Legion baseball and lots of it. But scores of young baseball players were left without a playing field after Mother Nature intervened in a big way at Municipal Ballpark. Torrential rain and golf ball-sized hailstones sent players and fans scurrying for cover. Thus ended a game between Enderlin and Sawyer-Surrey in the middle of the third inning. Sawyer-Surrey, the defending champion, held a 3-1 lead when the game was suspended with puddles all over the diamond.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck raked two Minot pitchers for 12 hits to successfully open its 1971 Western Division American Legion baseball campaign with an 11-5 victory. Bismarck tagged Minot ace Terry Barsness with the loss, getting to him for five runs in 3 2/3 innings. Al Kunick went the nine-inning route for the win and rapped a two-run inside-the-park home run. Russ Henegar logged three hits and scored three times for Bismarck and Glen Schmaltz knocked in three runs with a double and single. The road victory gives Bismarck a 3-0 overall record.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Andrew Wiggins was picked No. 1 in the 2014 draft and traded to Minnesota in the Kevin Love deal. Joel Embiid, who finished second in MVP voting, was picked No. 3 in 2014.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com