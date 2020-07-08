Morning Leadoff: July 9

12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Udinese at SPAL

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Luke Senske had a home run and four RBIs in the first game as Beulah swept an American Legion baseball doubleheader from Hettinger at Beulah. Scores were 11-6 and 12-2, the second game going only six innings due to the 10-run rule. Jesse Grad and Trevor Zacher added three hits each in the first game. Logan Kessler pitched a complete game in the second contest for the winning Cyclones, surrendering five hits.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Joe Krueger's triple with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning allowed the Bismarck Governors to eke out a 4-3 victory over Bloomington, Minn., Blue at the Fergus Falls Invitational Legion baseball tournament. Krueger, A.J. Myer and Travis Dressler all had two hits for the Governors, now 24-18. Jason Jensen went the distance for the pitching win.