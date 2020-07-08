Morning Leadoff: July 9

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, July 9
Baseball: Bismarck Governors at Minot Vistas, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Friday, July 10
Auto racing: Mandan Dirt Series, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway, Mandan.
Baseball: Bismarck Reps, Bismarck Senators, Mandan A’s at West Fargo Tournament; Capital City Tournament, Dwyer Field.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — AFL: Hawthorn at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky.
BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: The Money Team (TmT) vs. Herd That, Round of 16, Columbus, Ohio
3 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
BOXING
7 p.m.
ESPN — Heavyweights: Jerry Forrest vs. Carlos Takam, Las Vegas
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Workday Charity Open, First Round, Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — NC Dinos at LG Twins
SOCCER
8 a.m.
ESPN — MLS Tournament: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union, Group A, Orlando, Fla.
12 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Tottenham at Bournemouth
12:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Udinese at SPAL
2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Luke Senske had a home run and four RBIs in the first game as Beulah swept an American Legion baseball doubleheader from Hettinger at Beulah. Scores were 11-6 and 12-2, the second game going only six innings due to the 10-run rule. Jesse Grad and Trevor Zacher added three hits each in the first game. Logan Kessler pitched a complete game in the second contest for the winning Cyclones, surrendering five hits.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Joe Krueger's triple with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning allowed the Bismarck Governors to eke out a 4-3 victory over Bloomington, Minn., Blue at the Fergus Falls Invitational Legion baseball tournament. Krueger, A.J. Myer and Travis Dressler all had two hits for the Governors, now 24-18. Jason Jensen went the distance for the pitching win.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Lee DeForest topped the men's division, Guy Otteson the junior division and Dora Huncovsky the ladies class in the Bismarck Jaycee Golf tournament at Riverwood Golf Course. DeForest carded a 77 in the men's championship flight to finish two strokes ahead of runner-up Jim DeForest. Otteson bettered Charles Donlin Jr. in the junior A flight by a stroke, shooting a 78. Mrs. Huncovsky's 43 was the low gross total in the women's nine-hole competition.
SPORTS HISTORY
1887 — Charles Comiskey of the St. Louis Browns becomes the first major leaguer to be paid for a product endorsement. The first baseman and manager is the spokesman for Menell’s Penetrating Oil.
1966 — Jack Nicklaus wins the British Open with a 282 at Muirfield to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan and Gary Player as the only men to win the four majors.
1967 — Mark Spitz and Catie Ball, both 17, swim to world records, and 14-year-old Debbie Meyer sets two records in one race in the Santa Clara International Invitational swim meet. Spitz sets a 100-meter butterfly record at 56.3 and Ball becomes the first U.S. swimmer to set a world record for the breaststroke with a 2:40.5 time for 200 meters. Meyer breaks the 800-meter freestyle record in 9 minutes, 35.8 seconds on the way to a record 18:11.1 in the 1,500.
1995 — Pete Sampras becomes the first American to win Wimbledon three straight years by beating Boris Becker in four sets.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Robin Ventura hit in 58 straight games during the 1987 season for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
