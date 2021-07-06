Morning Leadoff: July 7

MORNING LEADOFF
Wednesday, July 7
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Minot Vistas, 5 p.m.; Dickinson at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland; Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m.; Watford City at Bismarck Scarlets, Noon, Municipal Ballpark.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, July 8
Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Williston, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Friday, July 9
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Indoor football League: Bismarck Bucks at Massachusetts Storm, 6:05 p.m.
Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps and Bismarck Senators at West Fargo/Post 400 Tournament; Bismarck Scarlets at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s Tournament.
Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
TV TODAY
CYCLING
5:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 11, Sorgues to Malaucene, 124 miles
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Tampa Bay
12 p.m.
BSN – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
3 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at L.A. Angels
6 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Miami
9 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at San Diego
STANLEY CUP FINAL
7 p.m.
NBC — Game 5: Montreal at Tampa Bay
SOCCER
2 p.m.
ESPN — Euro 2020 semifinal: England vs. Denmark
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)
TENNIS — WTA: Hamburg Open, Early Rounds
7 a.m.
ESPN/ESPN2 — Wimbledon, Men's Quarterfinals, London
WNBA
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Dallas at Minnesota
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles at Seattle
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Century graduate Danielle Smith has signed a letter of intent to enroll at Minot State and compete in track and field. Smith is a thrower. She finished second in the state last month in the discus and was second in the West Region in the shot put.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Mandan A's and Hettinger split a free-swinging baseball doubleheader that produced 50 runs at Memorial Ballpark. Hettinger took the first game 12-9 and Mandan won the rematch 16-13. Mike Manning paced Hettinger's 11-hit attack in the first game with two singles, a triple and three RBIs. Gabe Brucker collected three hits and three RBIs and Jarad Janz had three hits and scored three runs for Mandan in the nightcap.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Washburn, with the aid of two-hit pitching from Dave Nordquist, stopped Riverdale 10-0 in American Legion baseball at Washburn. Nordquist now stands 4-1 on the season. Bill Holtan swatted a triple for Washburn and Mike Maslowski and Nordquist added doubles to a seven-hit attack. The victory pushed Washburn's record to 11-1 for the season.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Adrian Beltre (1998-2018), Babe Herman (1926-1937), Bob Meusel (1920-1930) and John Reilly (1880-1891) each hit for three cycles in their careers.
