Morning Leadoff: July 6

ESPN — Euro 2020 semifinal: Italy vs. Spain, London

8 p.m.

FS1 — Copa America semifinal: Argentina vs. Colombia, Brazil

TENNIS

7 a.m.

ESPN/ESPN2 — WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Hunter Oothoudt of Minot drilled four hits and drove in four runs as the Metros swept a Legion baseball doubleheader at Mandan. The Metros prevailed 12-4 and 7-3. Keetan Wanner had a productive day at the plate for Minot with five hits, including a double. Kasey Ryan and Kaleb Fornshell were credited with Minot's two victories.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Bismarck Roughriders dropped a road doubleheader to the Minot Metros by scores of 4-3 and 8-0. Casey Perry tallied four hits for Minot in the Legion twin bill, while Andrew Gudmunson and Mike Hall logged three hits in the second game. Casey Perry paced the Roughriders with three hits in the two games. John Thompson and Casey Deutsch were Minot's winning pitchers.