Morning Leadoff: July 6

MORNING LEADOFF
Tuesday, July 6
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Fargo Post 400, 5:30 p.m.; Watford City at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Municipal; Bismarck Scarlets vs. Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Haaland; Mandan A’s at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Minot Vistas, 5 p.m.; Dickinson at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland; Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m.; Watford City at Bismarck Scarlets, Noon, Municipal Ballpark.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, July 8
Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Williston, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
TV TODAY
CYCLING
6:30 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 10 & 11
GOLF
4:30 p.m.
TBS/TNT — The Match: Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady vs. Bryson DeChambeau-Aaron Rodgers, Big Sky, Mont.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.
BSN – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
9 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Seattle
NBA FINALS
8 p.m.
ABC — Game 1: Milwaukee at Phoenix
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Euro 2020 semifinal: Italy vs. Spain, London
8 p.m.
FS1 — Copa America semifinal: Argentina vs. Colombia, Brazil
TENNIS
7 a.m.
ESPN/ESPN2 — WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Hunter Oothoudt of Minot drilled four hits and drove in four runs as the Metros swept a Legion baseball doubleheader at Mandan. The Metros prevailed 12-4 and 7-3. Keetan Wanner had a productive day at the plate for Minot with five hits, including a double. Kasey Ryan and Kaleb Fornshell were credited with Minot's two victories.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Bismarck Roughriders dropped a road doubleheader to the Minot Metros by scores of 4-3 and 8-0. Casey Perry tallied four hits for Minot in the Legion twin bill, while Andrew Gudmunson and Mike Hall logged three hits in the second game. Casey Perry paced the Roughriders with three hits in the two games. John Thompson and Casey Deutsch were Minot's winning pitchers.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): George Cram Jr. fired a two-over-par 110 at the Dickinson Town and Country Club to capture the championship in the first Roughrider Invitational golf tournament. Cram, of Dickinson, finished four strokes ahead of Louie Price, who placed second with a 27-hole total of 114. Price carded three 38s. Cram sandwiched two 37s around a 36. Howard Kitchen and Lowell Jacobsen of Dickinson and Steve Woodcox of Bismarck rounded out the top five.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Hideki Matsui hit 31 home runs for the New York Yankees during the 2004 season.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com