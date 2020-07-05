Morning Leadoff: July 6

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mike Shafer, a former University of Mary football player, has been hired as a receivers coach at Wahpeton Science. Shafer has been a member of the U-Mary football staff. His coaching duties include player recruitment throughout North Dakota.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mandan kept its spotless home record intact with an 11-4 American Legion baseball victory over Dickinson. Five Mandan pitchers held Dickinson to three hits. Mandan, meanwhile, cranked out 11 hits, most of them damaging. The hosts stranded just two runners. Tom Assel and Broque Peake rapped two hits apiece for Mandan. Assel and Jeff Zwarych each drove in two markers. Gary Kincaid worked five innings to earn the win. Zwarych, Chris Assel, Jim Gronowski and Butch Erickson followed with one-inning mound stints.

SPORTS HISTORY

1968 — The Philadelphia 76ers trade Wilt Chamberlain, basketball’s greatest offensive player, to the Los Angeles Lakers after they are unable to sign him.

1980 — Bjorn Borg of Sweden wins his fifth men’s title at Wimbledon, defeating John McEnroe 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 8-6.

1992 — Andre Agassi beats Goran Ivanisevic 6-7 (8-10), 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in the Wimbledon final for his first Grand Slam title.