Morning Leadoff: July 6

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, July 6
Baseball: Bismarck 15’s vs. Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, July 7
Baseball: Dickinson at Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Bismarck Senators at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Wednesday, July 8
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Eberlein Drive vs. Brotherly Love, Round of 16, Columbus, Ohio
8 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team CP3, Round of 16, Columbus, Ohio
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN — LG Twins at Doosan Bears
SOCCER
1:20 p.m.
FS2 — German Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at FC Heidenheim, Relegation Playoff, Leg 2
2 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Everton at Tottenham
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Tanner Aus of Granite Falls, Minn., rode Joy Ride for an 84 on the final night to win the bareback championship at Mandan PRCA Rodeo. Ty Breuer of Mandan placed third in the evening's competition with a 77. Sam Nordick of Mohall scored an 83 for second place. Aus attends Iowa Central Community College.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mike Shafer, a former University of Mary football player, has been hired as a receivers coach at Wahpeton Science. Shafer has been a member of the U-Mary football staff. His coaching duties include player recruitment throughout North Dakota.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mandan kept its spotless home record intact with an 11-4 American Legion baseball victory over Dickinson. Five Mandan pitchers held Dickinson to three hits. Mandan, meanwhile, cranked out 11 hits, most of them damaging. The hosts stranded just two runners. Tom Assel and Broque Peake rapped two hits apiece for Mandan. Assel and Jeff Zwarych each drove in two markers. Gary Kincaid worked five innings to earn the win. Zwarych, Chris Assel, Jim Gronowski and Butch Erickson followed with one-inning mound stints.
SPORTS HISTORY
1968 — The Philadelphia 76ers trade Wilt Chamberlain, basketball’s greatest offensive player, to the Los Angeles Lakers after they are unable to sign him.
1980 — Bjorn Borg of Sweden wins his fifth men’s title at Wimbledon, defeating John McEnroe 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 8-6.
1992 — Andre Agassi beats Goran Ivanisevic 6-7 (8-10), 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in the Wimbledon final for his first Grand Slam title.
1993 — Rickey Henderson of the Oakland Athletics opens both games of a doubleheader with a homer, the first player to do so in 60 years.
1997 — Martina Hingis, 16, becomes the youngest Wimbledon champion since 1887. Hingis rallies for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Jana Novotna.
2003 — Serena Williams beats sister Venus 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 for her second straight Wimbledon title. It’s her fifth championship in the past six Grand Slams, each capped by a victory over Venus.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Ronald Acuna of the Atlanta Braves hit leadoff homers in both games of a doubleheader on Aug. 13, 2018.
