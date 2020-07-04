Morning Leadoff: July 5

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Sunday, July 5
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Mandan Flickertails, 12:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Monday, July 6
Baseball: Bismarck 15’s vs. Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, July 7
Baseball: Dickinson at Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Bismarck Senators at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria
3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Jimmy V vs. Herd That, Round of 24, Columbus, Ohio
3 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer, Round of 24, Columbus, Ohio
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT: Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey, Round of 24, Columbus, Ohio
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT: Armored Athlete vs. Power of the Paw, Round of 24, Columbus, Ohio
GOLF
12/2 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
SOCCER
6 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Sheffield United at Burnley
8:10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Newcastle United
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool
12:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Fiorentina at Parma
1 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton
TENNIS
9 a.m./Noon
TENNIS —2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Round Robin, Day 3
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck bounced back from Mandan's four-run first inning to secure a 10-8 American Legion baseball victory over the Chiefs at Memorial Ballpark. The winning Governors did the bulk of their damage in a six-run fourth inning. James Carroll got the ball rolling for Bismarck with a home run, only the second hit off Mandan right-hander Andy Conlon.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mandan bounced back from a 2-1 setback in the first game to earn a doubleheader split in American Legion baseball at Fargo. The Chiefs scored nine runs in the first two innings of the nightcap to take command. Loren Novak homered and garnered the pitching win for Mandan. Mike Klug also homered for the Chiefs, now 22-13. Tyler Johnson, who surrendered only four hits was a tough-luck loser in the first game.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Even an intentional walk turned into a home run as Mandan trimmed Bismarck 9-6 in an American Legion baseball game at Memorial Ballpark. Butch Erickson launched a Scott Hewitt offering over the cozy left field wall on what was supposed to be the third pitch of a free pass. Erickson finished the game with five RBIs. Tom Assel also connected for Mandan. Dave Stewart clouted a pair of round-trippers for Bismarck. Mike Cook collected the win for Mandan, now 17-8. Hewitt took the loss for Bismarck, now 11-8.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Sammy Sosa hit 20 home runs in June of the 1998 season.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!