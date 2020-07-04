Morning Leadoff: July 5

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck bounced back from Mandan's four-run first inning to secure a 10-8 American Legion baseball victory over the Chiefs at Memorial Ballpark. The winning Governors did the bulk of their damage in a six-run fourth inning. James Carroll got the ball rolling for Bismarck with a home run, only the second hit off Mandan right-hander Andy Conlon.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mandan bounced back from a 2-1 setback in the first game to earn a doubleheader split in American Legion baseball at Fargo. The Chiefs scored nine runs in the first two innings of the nightcap to take command. Loren Novak homered and garnered the pitching win for Mandan. Mike Klug also homered for the Chiefs, now 22-13. Tyler Johnson, who surrendered only four hits was a tough-luck loser in the first game.