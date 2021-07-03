Morning Leadoff: July 4

MORNING LEADOFF
Sunday, July 4
Legion baseball: Bismarck Senators at Mandan A’s, 1:30 p.m.; Bismarck Governors at Mandan, 4 p.m.
Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
Monday, July 5
Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, July 6
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Fargo Post 400, 5:30 p.m.; Watford City at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Municipal; Bismarck Scarlets vs. Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Haaland; Mandan A’s at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
11 a.m.
NBC — IndyCar: Indy 200, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
1:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: 250 Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 9, Cluses to Tignes, 90 miles
EATING COMPETITION
11 a.m.
ESPN — Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Irish Open, Final Round
12/2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club
2 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: From En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: John A. Nerud Stakes, Belmont Park, San Diego
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
TBS — San Diego at Philadelphia
1 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Kansas City
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — 2021 MLB All-Star Selection Show
6 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 -- Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Jay Flaa limited Bismarck to two hits as the Mandan Chiefs overwhelmed Bismarck 9-2 in American Legion baseball. Flaa worked into the eighth inning, surrendering just one earned run. He walked eight and struck out 11. Brett Bryan paced the Chiefs with three hits. He scored a run and knocked in one.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Bismarck Governors scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to overtake the Mandan Chiefs 5-4 in American Legion baseball at Memorial Ballpark. Travis Dressler, 4-1, went the distance to pick up the win for Bismarck, walking one and striking out nine. Mandan pitcher Tate Meyhoff slipped to 3-2 with the loss. Mike Klug rapped a game-high three hits for Mandan, including a triple.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Silver Dollar defeated High School 14-9 and Foremost thumped the Aggies 19-3 in Mandan fastpitch softball action. Johnny Thunderhawk struck out 10 while pitching Silver Dollar to a win. Tom Hagg rapped a home run in Foremost's victory over the Aggies.
TRIVIA ANSWER
George Brett had eight seasons of 20 or more home runs for the Royals.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com