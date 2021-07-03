Morning Leadoff: July 4

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Jay Flaa limited Bismarck to two hits as the Mandan Chiefs overwhelmed Bismarck 9-2 in American Legion baseball. Flaa worked into the eighth inning, surrendering just one earned run. He walked eight and struck out 11. Brett Bryan paced the Chiefs with three hits. He scored a run and knocked in one.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Bismarck Governors scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to overtake the Mandan Chiefs 5-4 in American Legion baseball at Memorial Ballpark. Travis Dressler, 4-1, went the distance to pick up the win for Bismarck, walking one and striking out nine. Mandan pitcher Tate Meyhoff slipped to 3-2 with the loss. Mike Klug rapped a game-high three hits for Mandan, including a triple.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Silver Dollar defeated High School 14-9 and Foremost thumped the Aggies 19-3 in Mandan fastpitch softball action. Johnny Thunderhawk struck out 10 while pitching Silver Dollar to a win. Tom Hagg rapped a home run in Foremost's victory over the Aggies.

George Brett had eight seasons of 20 or more home runs for the Royals.

