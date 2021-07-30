Morning Leadoff: July 31

MORNING LEADOFF
Saturday, July 31
Auto racing: Governor’s Cup (Night 2), Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Babe Ruth baseball: Midwest Plains Regional (13-15-year olds) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: 9/11:45 a.m./2:15/5 p.m.
Indoor Football League: Green Bay Blizzard at Bismarck Bucks, 7:10 p.m.
Legion baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Mandan: 12 p.m., 3 p.m. (if necessary). Class A State Tournament at Jamestown, 11 a.m.1:30/4/7 p.m.; Class B State Tournament at Oakes.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Babe Ruth baseball: Midwest Plains Regional (13-15-year olds) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: 10 a.m.
Legion baseball: Class A State Tournament at Jamestown; Class B State Tournament at Oakes.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 4:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at St. Louis
TV TODAY
BIG3 BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
CBS — Week 4: From Dallas
BOXING
7 p.m.
FOX — PBC heavyweights: Michael Coffie vs. Jonathan Rice, Newark, N.J.
9 p.m.
FS1 — PBC light heavyweights: Andre Dirrell vs. Christopher Brooker, Newark, N.J.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
1 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Senior Women's Open: Third Round, Brooklawn CC, Fairfield, Conn.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Kansas City at Toronto
3 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at LA Angels
6 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at St. Louis
9 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at San Diego
TBT BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Florida TNT vs. AfterShocks, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio
1 p.m.
ESPN — Boeheim's Army vs. Golden Eagles, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Team 23 vs. Sideline Cancer, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Blue Collar U vs. The Money Team, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel (ATP), Singles Final
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta (ATP), Semifinals
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Mandan is in the driver's seat in its quest of a state Legion baseball championship. The Chiefs rallied past top-seeded Williston 5-4 in 11 innings and needs one win today to take the Class A championship. Mandan, trailing 4-3, tied the game in the top of the seventh. Jay Flaa came on in relief to blank Williston for three innings and gave way to Reid Jungling in the eleventh. Trevor Huck was Mandan's workhorse at the plate, pounding three hits with a run scored and two RBIs.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Bismarck toppled top-seeded Dickinson 5-2 to win the Western Division American Legion baseball championship in Devils Lake. The Governors managed only four hits against Dickinson, but launched three home runs, two by Joel Stugelmeyer and one by Will Kucera. Tom Branca pitched a complete game for Bismarck, allowing five hits and striking out nine. Bismarck's record stands at 32-17. Dickinson is 34-16.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Jim Melhouse of Bismarck won the singles title and a duo of Ron Steiner and Bill Miller of Dickinson claimed the doubles crown at the Bismarck Open tennis tournament. Melhouse defeated Steiner in three sets to claim singles honors. Steiner and Miller downed Tim Wahl and Melhouse of Bismarck for the doubles championship.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Twins took Bryon Buxton No. 2 overall in the 2012 MLB Draft and Jose Berrios No. 32. Berrios was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.
