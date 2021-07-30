Morning Leadoff: July 31

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Mandan is in the driver's seat in its quest of a state Legion baseball championship. The Chiefs rallied past top-seeded Williston 5-4 in 11 innings and needs one win today to take the Class A championship. Mandan, trailing 4-3, tied the game in the top of the seventh. Jay Flaa came on in relief to blank Williston for three innings and gave way to Reid Jungling in the eleventh. Trevor Huck was Mandan's workhorse at the plate, pounding three hits with a run scored and two RBIs.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Bismarck toppled top-seeded Dickinson 5-2 to win the Western Division American Legion baseball championship in Devils Lake. The Governors managed only four hits against Dickinson, but launched three home runs, two by Joel Stugelmeyer and one by Will Kucera. Tom Branca pitched a complete game for Bismarck, allowing five hits and striking out nine. Bismarck's record stands at 32-17. Dickinson is 34-16.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Jim Melhouse of Bismarck won the singles title and a duo of Ron Steiner and Bill Miller of Dickinson claimed the doubles crown at the Bismarck Open tennis tournament. Melhouse defeated Steiner in three sets to claim singles honors. Steiner and Miller downed Tim Wahl and Melhouse of Bismarck for the doubles championship.