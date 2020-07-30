Morning Leadoff: July 31

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Friday, July 31
Auto racing: Governor’s Cup, 5 p.m., Dacotah Speedway, Mandan.
Baseball: Capitals, Reps, Mandan A’s at West Divisional Tournament, Jamestown.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Auto racing: Governor’s Cup, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway, Mandan.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Larks, 12:35/7:05 p.m.
Senior Babe Ruth baseball: Class AA state tournament play-in game: No. 9 Mandan Chiefs at No. 8 Fargo Post 400, 6:30 p.m.; Class A West Division Tournament at Jamestown, championship, 12 and 3 p.m. (if necessary).
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Sydney at St. Kilda
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Hero Indian Open, Second Round, Haryana, India
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Ally Challenge, First Round, Grand Blanc, Mich.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Second Round, Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Truckee, Calif.
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
3:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — SK Wyverns at KT Wiz
LACROSSE
6 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FSN — Cleveland at Minnesota
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at San Francisco
NBA
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Boston vs. Milwaukee, Orlando, Fla.
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — Houston vs. Dallas, Orlando, Fla.
RUGBY
2 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Hamilton at Christchurch
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Penrith at Manly Warringah
SOCCER
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. LA FC, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck brothers Matt and Tanner Dosch are 1-2 in the Hobby Stocks point standings at Dacotah Speedway, with Matt ahead 299-292. However, Matt, 22, and Tanner, 17, caution there's nothing heated about their rivalry. "We're pretty laid back about it. It's not intense or anything like that," Matt said.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Matt Lundeen doubled three times and drove in four runs to lead Minot past Mandan 12-1 in the championship game of the Western Division American Legion baseball tournament at Dickinson. Reliever David Mayer was the winning pitcher for Minot, which upped its record to 30-17. Starting pitcher Ron Bethke took the loss for Mandan, now 41-23. Both teams qualified for the state Class A tournament.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck surrendered three unearned runs in the eighth inning to drop a 5-3 road American Legion baseball decision at Helena, Mont. It was Bismarck's third straight loss in an eight-game road trip into Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota. Dean Clairmont rapped a two-run single as Bismarck took a 3-0 lead in the sixth inning. Gary Van Heuvelen, who was charged with only two earned runs, saw his record drop to 4-3.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors was NBA MVP in 2014-15 and 2015-16.
