Morning Leadoff: July 31

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Matt Lundeen doubled three times and drove in four runs to lead Minot past Mandan 12-1 in the championship game of the Western Division American Legion baseball tournament at Dickinson. Reliever David Mayer was the winning pitcher for Minot, which upped its record to 30-17. Starting pitcher Ron Bethke took the loss for Mandan, now 41-23. Both teams qualified for the state Class A tournament.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck surrendered three unearned runs in the eighth inning to drop a 5-3 road American Legion baseball decision at Helena, Mont. It was Bismarck's third straight loss in an eight-game road trip into Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota. Dean Clairmont rapped a two-run single as Bismarck took a 3-0 lead in the sixth inning. Gary Van Heuvelen, who was charged with only two earned runs, saw his record drop to 4-3.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors was NBA MVP in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

