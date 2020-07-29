Morning Leadoff: July 30

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, July 30
Baseball: Bismarck Governors at Fargo Post 400, 5:30 p.m.; Mandan Chiefs at West Fargo, 5:30 p.m.; Capitals, Reps, Senators, Mandan A’s at West Divisional Tournament, Jamestown; Bismarck Capital B at Region Tournament, Beulah.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, July 31
Auto racing: Governor’s Cup, 5 p.m., Dacotah Speedway, Mandan.
Baseball: Capitals, Reps, Senators, Mandan A’s at West Divisional Tournament, Jamestown.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) -- Cleveland at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Essendon
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, First Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Kiwoom Heroes at Doosan Bears
4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — Doosan Bears at NC Dinos
LACROSSE
6 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at Toronto
6 p.m.
FOX — Cleveland at Minnesota
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco
NBA
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Utah vs. New Orleans, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
TNT — Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando, Fa.
SOCCER
7 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Kansas City, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.
WNBA
5 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle vs. Washington, Bradenton, Fla.
7 p.m.
FSN — Chicago vs. Minnesota
9 p.m.
ESPN — Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Interim softball coach Kristen Fleury has been named the head coach at Dickinson State University. She will also serve as assistant director of athletics. Fleury led the team to this year's NAIA national tournament.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Harvey didn't give tournament host Beulah a chance in the championship game of the Class B Region D American Legion baseball tournament. Harvey plated seven runs in the first three innings and marched on to a 10-1 victory. Damian Kennedy, who got 10-hit support from his teammates, went the distance on the hill for Harvey. Rocky Reddig rapped four hits for Harvey, Ryan Larson added three and Derek Marquart had two. Harvey's Cody Raugust slugged the game's only home run. Jon Lausen paced Beulah with two hits. The host Cyclones added six errors to the mix.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Steele got a three-hit pitching effort from Gary Benz and Bill Magstadt connected for a home run in an American Legion baseball victory at Fessenden. Paul Svingen drilled a triple for Steele.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Kevin Mayer of France scored 9,126 points in September of 2018. Mayer broke the previous record of American Ashton Eaton (9,045) in Beijing, China.
