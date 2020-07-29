Morning Leadoff: July 30

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Interim softball coach Kristen Fleury has been named the head coach at Dickinson State University. She will also serve as assistant director of athletics. Fleury led the team to this year's NAIA national tournament.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Harvey didn't give tournament host Beulah a chance in the championship game of the Class B Region D American Legion baseball tournament. Harvey plated seven runs in the first three innings and marched on to a 10-1 victory. Damian Kennedy, who got 10-hit support from his teammates, went the distance on the hill for Harvey. Rocky Reddig rapped four hits for Harvey, Ryan Larson added three and Derek Marquart had two. Harvey's Cody Raugust slugged the game's only home run. Jon Lausen paced Beulah with two hits. The host Cyclones added six errors to the mix.