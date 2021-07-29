Morning Leadoff: July 30

MORNING LEADOFF
Friday, July 30
Auto racing: Governor’s Cup (Night 1), Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Babe Ruth baseball: Midwest Plains Regional (13-15-year olds) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: Iowa vs. Bismarck, 9 a.m.; Kansas vs. N.D. Wild Card, 11:45 a.m.; Minnesota vs. North Dakota, 2:15 p.m.; Missouri vs. South Dakota, 5 p.m.
Legion baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Mandan: Minot vs. West Fargo (2 or 5 p.m.), Bismarck vs. Fargo Post 400 (2 or 5 p.m.); Bismarck vs. West Fargo, 5 p.m.; Class A state tournament at Jamestown, first round: No. 1 East Wahpeton vs. No. 4 West Bismarck Capitals, 11 a.m.; No. 2 West Minot Metros vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Vets, 1:30 p.m.; No. 2 East West Fargo Aces vs. No. 3 West Bismarck Reps, 4:30 p.m.; No. 1 West Jamestown vs. No. 4 East Valley City, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Auto racing: Governor’s Cup (Night 2), Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Babe Ruth baseball: Midwest Plains Regional (13-15-year olds) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: 9/11:45 a.m./2:15/5 p.m.
Indoor Football League: Green Bay Blizzard at Bismarck Bucks, 7:10 p.m.
Legion baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Mandan: 12 p.m., 3 p.m. (if necessary). Class A State Tournament at Jamestown, 11 a.m.1:30/4/7 p.m.; Class B State Tournament at Oakes.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
LEGION BASEBALL
10 a.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Velva vs. Garrison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at St. Louis
TV TODAY
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at St. Louis
SOCCER
7 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Atlanta at Orlando
9 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Portland at L.A. Galaxy
TENNIS
10 a.m./7 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta (ATP) Quarterfinals
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
7 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warden vs. Team Arsenault, Boyds, Md.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Andy Young pitched seven shutout innings as West Fargo defeated Bismarck 2-0 in loser’s bracket action at the state Class A American Legion baseball tournament in Grand Forks. Young, making just his fifth pitching appearance of the summer, yielded just three hits and struck out one. Kory Wolden was 1-for-4 and drove in both West Fargo runs.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Wyndmere limited the Mandan Prairie Dogs to four runs while sweeping an amateur baseball doubleheader at Mandan. Scores were 7-2 and 5-2. Wyndmere out-hit the Prairie Dogs 22-17 in the two games. Bobby Schulte rapped five hits in the doubleheader for Mandan with a double, triple and home run. Mandan stands 10-10 on the season.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Harvey swept a Class A Western Division American Legion baseball doubleheader from Dickinson, winning 13-3 and 8-2. Chuck Nyhus pitched a five-hitter against the visitors in the first game and Al Berg fired a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts in the second contest.
TRIVIA ANSWER
In 2016, the Texas Rangers went 36-11 (.766) in one-run games. This season, the Seattle Mariners are 23-8 (.742) in one-run games.
