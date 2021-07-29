 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Leadoff: July 30
0 Comments

Morning Leadoff: July 30

  • 0

MORNING LEADOFF 

Friday, July 30

Auto racing: Governor’s Cup (Night 1), Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.

Babe Ruth baseball: Midwest Plains Regional (13-15-year olds) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: Iowa vs. Bismarck, 9 a.m.; Kansas vs. N.D. Wild Card, 11:45 a.m.; Minnesota vs. North Dakota, 2:15 p.m.; Missouri vs. South Dakota, 5 p.m.

Legion baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Mandan: Minot vs. West Fargo (2 or 5 p.m.), Bismarck vs. Fargo Post 400 (2 or 5 p.m.); Bismarck vs. West Fargo, 5 p.m.; Class A state tournament at Jamestown, first round: No. 1 East Wahpeton vs. No. 4 West Bismarck Capitals, 11 a.m.; No. 2 West Minot Metros vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Vets, 1:30 p.m.; No. 2 East West Fargo Aces vs. No. 3 West Bismarck Reps, 4:30 p.m.; No. 1 West Jamestown vs. No. 4 East Valley City, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Auto racing: Governor’s Cup (Night 2), Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.

Babe Ruth baseball: Midwest Plains Regional (13-15-year olds) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: 9/11:45 a.m./2:15/5 p.m.

Indoor Football League: Green Bay Blizzard at Bismarck Bucks, 7:10 p.m.

Legion baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Mandan: 12 p.m., 3 p.m. (if necessary). Class A State Tournament at Jamestown, 11 a.m.1:30/4/7 p.m.; Class B State Tournament at Oakes.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

LEGION BASEBALL

10 a.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Velva vs. Garrison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at St. Louis

TV TODAY

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

 

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at St. Louis

SOCCER

7 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Atlanta at Orlando

9 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Portland at L.A. Galaxy

TENNIS

10 a.m./7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta (ATP) Quarterfinals

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

7 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warden vs. Team Arsenault, Boyds, Md.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Andy Young pitched seven shutout innings as West Fargo defeated Bismarck 2-0 in loser’s bracket action at the state Class A American Legion baseball tournament in Grand Forks. Young, making just his fifth pitching appearance of the summer, yielded just three hits and struck out one. Kory Wolden was 1-for-4 and drove in both West Fargo runs.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Wyndmere limited the Mandan Prairie Dogs to four runs while sweeping an amateur baseball doubleheader at Mandan. Scores were 7-2 and 5-2. Wyndmere out-hit the Prairie Dogs 22-17 in the two games. Bobby Schulte rapped five hits in the doubleheader for Mandan with a double, triple and home run. Mandan stands 10-10 on the season.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Harvey swept a Class A Western Division American Legion baseball doubleheader from Dickinson, winning 13-3 and 8-2. Chuck Nyhus pitched a five-hitter against the visitors in the first game and Al Berg fired a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts in the second contest.

TRIVIA ANSWER

In 2016, the Texas Rangers went 36-11 (.766) in one-run games. This season, the Seattle Mariners are 23-8 (.742) in one-run games.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News