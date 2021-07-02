Morning Leadoff: July 3

MORNING LEADOFF
Saturday, July 3
Legion baseball: Bismarck Senators at Mandan A’s, 4 p.m.; Bismarck Governors at Mandan Chiefs, 6:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
Sunday, July 4
Legion baseball: Bismarck Senators at Mandan A’s, 1:30 p.m.; Bismarck Governors at Mandan, 4 p.m.
Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Elkhart Lake, Wis.
7 p.m.
CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: From Indianapolis
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 8, Oyonnax to Bornand, 94 miles
GOLF
7 a.m. (Saturday and Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Irish Open, Third Round
12/2 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Detroit Classic, Third Round
2 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: From Endicott, N.Y., Third round
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Volunteers Classic, Third Round, Texas
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
NBC — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, San Diego
LACROSSE
11 a.m.
NBC — PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Waterdogs LC, Hempstead, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Kansas City
FS1 — San Diego at Philadelphia
6 p.m.
FOX — Boston at Oakland
NBA PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 6: Milwaukee at Atlanta
SOCCER
11 a.m.
ESPN — Euros 2020: Czech Republic vs. Denmark, Quarterfinal
2 p.m.
ABC — Euros 2020: Ukraine vs. England, Quarterfinal
4 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: New England at Columbus Crew SC
8 p.m.
FS1 — Copa America: Argentina vs. Ecuador, Quarterfinal, Brazil
TENNIS
7/10:30 a.m.
ESPN/ESPN2 — Wimbledon, Third Round, London
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Cole Frenzel has taken the next step in his baseball career. The Dickinson High School graduate and University of Arizona standout has signed a contract with the New York Mets. Frenzel, a first baseman, was selected in the seventh round of the MLB free agent draft this spring. He will be assigned to the Mets' Brooklyn team in the Class A New York-Penn League.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Williston hitters banged out 18 hits in an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Mandan and had nothing to show for it. Mandan collected 26 hits and romped to a 7-4, 14-9 Western Division sweep. Mike Klug was hot for Mandan, going 3-for-4 in the opener and 4-for-4 with a three-run homer in the nightcap.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Fargo Post 2 swept an American Legion baseball doubleheader from Mandan 5-0 and 4-2 in Fargo. Mike Vavrosky pitched a one-hitter for Fargo in the first game and Mark Beauchene surrendered two runs on no hits to win the nightcap. Terry Froehlich and Gary Jaskoviak were Mandan's pitchers of record.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Baltimore Orioles went 1-22 for an .043 winning percentage in April of 1988. The Arizona Diamondbacks went 3-24 this June.
