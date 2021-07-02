Morning Leadoff: July 3

8 p.m.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Cole Frenzel has taken the next step in his baseball career. The Dickinson High School graduate and University of Arizona standout has signed a contract with the New York Mets. Frenzel, a first baseman, was selected in the seventh round of the MLB free agent draft this spring. He will be assigned to the Mets' Brooklyn team in the Class A New York-Penn League.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Williston hitters banged out 18 hits in an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Mandan and had nothing to show for it. Mandan collected 26 hits and romped to a 7-4, 14-9 Western Division sweep. Mike Klug was hot for Mandan, going 3-for-4 in the opener and 4-for-4 with a three-run homer in the nightcap.