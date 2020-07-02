Morning Leadoff: July 3

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Friday, July 3
Baseball: Bismarck Reps at Mandan A’s, 4 p.m.; Bismarck Governors at Mandan Chiefs, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
Baseball: Bismarck Senators at Mandan A’s, 2 p.m.; Bismarck Governors at Mandan Chiefs, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, 12:35/7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.
FS2 — Sydney at West Coast
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — ARCA: Menards Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
RUGBY
2 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Super League: Christchurch at Dunedin
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS —2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 1
TV SATURDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.
FS1 — Port Adelaide at Brisbane
10 p.m.
FS1 — Fremantle at Adelaide
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
NBC — IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
5 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech: Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway,
BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Big X vs. Jackson TN Underdogs, Round of 24, Columbus, Ohio
4 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Brotherly Love vs. Stillwater Stars, Round of 24, Columbus, Ohio
7 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: House of 'Paign vs. War Tampa, Round of 24, Columbus, Ohio
9 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Team CP3 vs. Mid American Unity, Columbus, Ohio
GOLF
12/2 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club
HOT DOG EATING COMPETITION
11 a.m.
ESPN — 2020 Nathan’s Contest
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.
FS1 — IHR: English Oaks and English Derby, Epsom Downs, Epsom, England
12 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
4 p.m.
NBC/NBCSN — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4 a.m.
ESPN — Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz
3 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — LG Twins at Samsung Lions
RUGBY
2 a.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — NRL: NewCastle at Manly Warringah
3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — NRL: South Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Brighton at Norwich City
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester United
11:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton
12:45 p.m.
ESPN2 —German Super Cup: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, Final, Berlin
2 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Watford at Chelsea
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS —2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 2
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Ty Thompson of Wanblee, S.D., took the saddle bronc lead in the first day of the Mandan PRCA Rodeo. Thompson, who ranks third in the Badlands Circuit standings, stayed on Cowboy Classic for an 80-point ride. Thompson, who just finished his senior year at Dickinson State College, competed on the Blue Hawk rodeo team and advanced to the national finals at Casper, Wyo.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The honor of carding the first double eagle at Hawktree Golf Club goes to Bob Wetsch. Wetsch cupped his second shot on the par-5 549-yard seventh hole using a 7-iron. Witnesses were Terry Froehlich, Ron Ehlis, Evan Lips and Wade Hopkins.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Elbow Room continued its dominance of the Bismarck City League fastpitch softball standings with a 4-3 victory over McQuade's. Jim Kapp's four-hit effort for Elbow Room overshadowed a strong five-hit performance by John Reifenberger. Elsewhere, Bill Keller's four-hitter carried the Elks past Italian Village 7-6. Al Breuer and Marc Olson drilled home runs for the Elks.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Jamal Crawford scored 50 points or more in a single game for the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.
