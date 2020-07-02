Morning Leadoff: July 3

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Ty Thompson of Wanblee, S.D., took the saddle bronc lead in the first day of the Mandan PRCA Rodeo. Thompson, who ranks third in the Badlands Circuit standings, stayed on Cowboy Classic for an 80-point ride. Thompson, who just finished his senior year at Dickinson State College, competed on the Blue Hawk rodeo team and advanced to the national finals at Casper, Wyo.