Morning Leadoff: July 27

MORNING LEADOFF
Tuesday, July 27
Legion baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Mandan: No. 2 Fargo Post 2 vs. No. 7 Fargo Post 400, 10 a.m.; No. 3 Minot vs. No. 6 Dickinson, 1 p.m.; No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Grand Forks, 4 p.m.; No. 8 Mandan vs. No. 1 West Fargo, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Wednesday, July 28
Babe Ruth baseball: Midwest Plains Regional (13-15-year olds) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: North Dakota vs. N.D. Wild Card, 1:30 p.m.; Missouri vs. Iowa, 4 p.m. (Haaland Field); Minnesota vs. Kansas, 4:30 p.m.; South Dakota vs. Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.
Legion baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Mandan: 10 a.m./1/4/7 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
Babe Ruth baseball: Midwest Plains Regional (13-15-year olds) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: N.D. Wild Card vs. Minnesota, 9 a.m.; Iowa vs. South Dakota, 11:45 a.m.; Bismarck vs. Missouri, 2:15 p.m.; Kansas vs. North Dakota, 5 p.m.
Legion baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Mandan: 11 a.m./2/5 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Auto racing: Governor’s Cup (Night 1), Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Babe Ruth baseball: Midwest Plains Regional (13-15-year olds) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: Iowa vs. Bismarck, 9 a.m.; Kansas vs. N.D. Wild Card, 11:45 a.m.; Minnesota vs. North Dakota, 2:15 p.m.; Missouri vs. South Dakota, 5 p.m.
Legion baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Mandan:2/5 p.m. Class A State Tournament at Jamestown.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota
TV TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at Boston
7 p.m.
BSN – Detroit at Minnesota
TBT BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Blue Collar U vs. Category 5, Regional Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio
8 p.m.
ESPN — The Money Team vs. Carmen's Crew, Regional Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Tuesday & Wednesday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel (ATP), Early rounds
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta (ATP), Early rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Left-hander Reid Jungling pitched eight strong innings as Mandan defeated Minot 6-2 in the opening round of the state Class A American Legion baseball tournament in Grand Forks. Jungling, who logged over 120 pitches, surrendered the ball to Jacob Friesz for the ninth inning. Jungling helped his own cause with three hits. Brent Stoltz led Mandan attack with five hits, including a double. He scored twice.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Leadoff man Scot Mickelson drilled four hits, scored four runs and logged six RBIs to lead the Bismarck Governors to an 8-0, 15-9 doubleheader sweep of visiting Jamestown in American Legion baseball. Thus the Governors cooled off an Eagles team that came to Bismarck with a 30-19 record and 11 wins in its last 14 games. Jamestown will be the top seed in the upcoming Eastern Division tournament.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Defending state champion Steele will be seeking an unprecedented sixth straight district title next weekend at Wishek during the District 7 American Legion baseball tournament. During its reign as District 7 champion, Steele has won two state titles, in 1966 and 1970. Steele faces Gackle in a play-in game to open the tournament.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Willie McGee was leading the league in hits for the St. Louis Cardinals during the 1990 season when he was traded to the Oakland A’s. The only other time in happened was in 1957 when Red Schoendienst was dealt from the New York Giants to the Milwaukee Braves.
