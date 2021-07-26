Morning Leadoff: July 27

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Left-hander Reid Jungling pitched eight strong innings as Mandan defeated Minot 6-2 in the opening round of the state Class A American Legion baseball tournament in Grand Forks. Jungling, who logged over 120 pitches, surrendered the ball to Jacob Friesz for the ninth inning. Jungling helped his own cause with three hits. Brent Stoltz led Mandan attack with five hits, including a double. He scored twice.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Leadoff man Scot Mickelson drilled four hits, scored four runs and logged six RBIs to lead the Bismarck Governors to an 8-0, 15-9 doubleheader sweep of visiting Jamestown in American Legion baseball. Thus the Governors cooled off an Eagles team that came to Bismarck with a 30-19 record and 11 wins in its last 14 games. Jamestown will be the top seed in the upcoming Eastern Division tournament.