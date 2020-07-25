Morning Leadoff: July 26

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Sunday, July 27
No local events scheduled.
Monday, July 27
Baseball: Bismarck Governors, at Mandan, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Capital B at Region Tournament, Beulah.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: Andalucia Grand Prix, Spain
GOLF
12/2 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE
1 p.m.
ESPN — MLL: TBD, Championship, Annapolis, Md.
3 p.m.
NBC — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
TBS — New York Yankees at Washington
1 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
3 p.m.
MLBN — Los Angeles Angels at Oakland
6 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at New York Mets
9 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers
SOCCER
10 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham
10 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Everton
ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Lecce at Bologna
GOLF — Premier League: Watford at Arsenal
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Tournament: Toronto FC vs. NY City FC, Round of 16, Orlando, Fla.
10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Tournament: Kansas City vs. Vancouver, Round of 16, Orlando, Fla.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
11:30 a.m.
CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup, Final: Houston vs. Chicago, Sandy, Utah
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS —2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: San Diego vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
WNBA
11 a.m.
ESPN — Connecticut vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
2 p.m.
ABC — Chicago vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck's Erik Peterson smacked four hits to lead the Governors to the Western Division American Legion baseball championship. The Governors rolled over Minot 10-1 in the tournament finale at Memorial Ballpark in Mandan. Peterson's three singles and double raised his tournament average to .706 with four doubles and 10 RBIs. In his fifth at-bat, Peterson took a pitch squarely in the back from Minot reliever Darin Black.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The small but slippery backcourt duo of Greg Batke and Matt Bieber led the Class B boys to a 72-59 victory over their Class A counterparts at the Civic Center. Batke, from Hazen, scored a team-high 14 points. Bieber, from Center, added 12 counters. Corey Solum of Fargo South scored 14 points for Class A on 5-for-5 shooting. The two-game series moves on to Fargo tonight.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Four Bismarck golfers are on the North Dakota team that will face a South Dakota opponent in next month's Governor's Cup event at the Fargo Country Club. North Dakota state amateur champion Norm Vennerstrom and runner-up Skip Madsen, both of Fargo, head the North Dakota team. Other members include Bismarckers Jack Huseby, Jim Kanthack, G.W. McCoy and Steve Woodcox. State amateur titlist Jim Ahern and runner-up George Meyers head the South Dakota team.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays have never had an MVP award winner.
