Morning Leadoff: July 26

2 p.m.

ABC — Chicago vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck's Erik Peterson smacked four hits to lead the Governors to the Western Division American Legion baseball championship. The Governors rolled over Minot 10-1 in the tournament finale at Memorial Ballpark in Mandan. Peterson's three singles and double raised his tournament average to .706 with four doubles and 10 RBIs. In his fifth at-bat, Peterson took a pitch squarely in the back from Minot reliever Darin Black.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The small but slippery backcourt duo of Greg Batke and Matt Bieber led the Class B boys to a 72-59 victory over their Class A counterparts at the Civic Center. Batke, from Hazen, scored a team-high 14 points. Bieber, from Center, added 12 counters. Corey Solum of Fargo South scored 14 points for Class A on 5-for-5 shooting. The two-game series moves on to Fargo tonight.