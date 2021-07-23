Morning Leadoff: July 24

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Washburn banged out 18 hits to vanquish Hazen 12-4 for the championship in the Section 7 American Legion baseball tournament. Washburn went ahead to stay with a three-run third inning that produced a 5-2 lead. Jeff Rasmussen earned the pitching win with McKeon Meyhoff taking the loss. Brett Schreiner had three hits for Washburn. Jesse Henke singled, tripled and drove in two runs for the winners. Preston Landenberger went 3-for-4 with a double for Hazen.