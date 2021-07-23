Morning Leadoff: July 24

MORNING LEADOFF
Saturday, July 24
Indoor Football League: Bismarck at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.
Legion baseball: Class A West Region Tournament at Watford City: 11 a.m./1:30/4/6:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Sunday, July 25
Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Monday, July 26
Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – L.A. Angels at Minnesota
TV TODAY
BIG3 BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — Week 3: From Las Vegas
GOLF
7:30 a.m. (Saturday & Sunday)
CNBC — LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian-les-Bains, France
GOLF — Champions Tour: Senior British Open, Third Round, Sunningdale Golf Club
12/2 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs
3 p.m.
FS1 — N.Y. Yankees at Boston
6 p.m.
BSN – L.A. Angels at Minnesota
FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cleveland
9 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at Seattle
SOCCER
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: Wolverhampton vs. Real Betis
2:30 p.m.
ABC — MLS: Columbus at Atlanta
6:30 p.m.
FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs El Salvador, Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz.
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Honduras, Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz.
TBT BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Force of Seoul vs. Boeheim's Army, First Round, Peoria, Ill.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Jackson TN Underdawgs vs. House of 'Paign, First Round, Peoria, Ill.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — TNT vs. Blue Collar U, First Round, Columbus, Ohio
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ohio 1804 vs. Zip Em Up, First Round, Columbus, Ohio
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Washburn banged out 18 hits to vanquish Hazen 12-4 for the championship in the Section 7 American Legion baseball tournament. Washburn went ahead to stay with a three-run third inning that produced a 5-2 lead. Jeff Rasmussen earned the pitching win with McKeon Meyhoff taking the loss. Brett Schreiner had three hits for Washburn. Jesse Henke singled, tripled and drove in two runs for the winners. Preston Landenberger went 3-for-4 with a double for Hazen.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Four pitchers combined for a no-hitter as the Bismarck All-Stars defeated Sturgis, S.D., 20-0 in the first round of the District I Little League baseball tournament in Rapid City, S.D. Brandon Solemsaas, Jon Hausauer, Dustin Wenzel and Zach Wentz pitched for Bismarck. Tyler Johnson was Bismarck's big offensive gun drilling four hits, including two home runs.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Jim Rodgers, a 15-year-old right-hander, pitched one-hit ball for eight innings to help Billings, Mont., to a 7-0 Legion baseball victory over Mandan at Memorial Ballpark. Rodgers walked five and struck out six. Catcher Chuck Yegen rapped three of Billings' 13 hits, including a solo home run. He drove in two runs.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Lou Boudreau with 728 wins from 1942-1950.
