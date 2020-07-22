Morning Leadoff: July 24

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Four North Dakota wrestlers, including two from Bismarck, earned All-American freestyle honors at the Cadet Nationals at the Fargodome. Ryan Blees (125 pounds) and Kip Jangula (160) both Bismarck High School athletes, placed eighth in their respective weight classes. Both placed with 6-3 records.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Meredith Anderson of Fargo shot a 74 to win the state Women's Amateur Golf Tournament by six strokes at Jamestown. Anderson carded a 76-74-74 -- 224 to handily win over runner-up Jessica Monson of Fargo, who came in with a 75-76-79 -- 230. Kelly Weisgarber of Fargo, Terra Petsinger of Larimore and Katie Jacobson of Grand Forks rounded out the top five.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): The Elks and Elbow Room, the top two softball teams in the City League, absorbed losses on the same night. John Tschider handcuffed the league-leading Elks, who fell 3-2 to Italian Village. Jim Adams knocked in Jess Cooper with the winning run in the top of the seventh inning. Meanwhile, Elbow Room was a 9-7 victim of McQuade's. Ben Kautzman's three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning turned the tide for McQuade's.

