Morning Leadoff: July 24

Friday, July 24
Auto racing: Mandan Dirt Series, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Saturday, July 25
Auto racing: NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway, Mandan.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Bismarck Larks, 12:35/7:05 p.m.
Sunday, July 27
No local events scheduled.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
9 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: British Masters, Third Round, Northumberland, England
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m.
ESPN — LG Twins at Doosan Bears
3:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Samsung Lions at Kia Tigers
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at New York Mets
5 p.m.
MLBN — Detroit at Cincinnati
6 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
8 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Houston
9 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles Angels at Oakland
RUGBY
12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Sydney at New Zealand
2 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Christchurch
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS —2020 (Re)Open: Eastern European Championship: WTT: Orange Country vs. Philadelphia
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: Washington vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Four North Dakota wrestlers, including two from Bismarck, earned All-American freestyle honors at the Cadet Nationals at the Fargodome. Ryan Blees (125 pounds) and Kip Jangula (160) both Bismarck High School athletes, placed eighth in their respective weight classes. Both placed with 6-3 records.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Meredith Anderson of Fargo shot a 74 to win the state Women's Amateur Golf Tournament by six strokes at Jamestown. Anderson carded a 76-74-74 -- 224 to handily win over runner-up Jessica Monson of Fargo, who came in with a 75-76-79 -- 230. Kelly Weisgarber of Fargo, Terra Petsinger of Larimore and Katie Jacobson of Grand Forks rounded out the top five.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): The Elks and Elbow Room, the top two softball teams in the City League, absorbed losses on the same night. John Tschider handcuffed the league-leading Elks, who fell 3-2 to Italian Village. Jim Adams knocked in Jess Cooper with the winning run in the top of the seventh inning. Meanwhile, Elbow Room was a 9-7 victim of McQuade's. Ben Kautzman's three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning turned the tide for McQuade's.
Wilt Chamberlain had 702 assists, an average of 8.6 per game, for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1967-68 season. Wilt The Stilt also averaged 24.3 points and 23.8 rebounds per game that season for the 76ers.
