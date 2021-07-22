 Skip to main content
Morning Leadoff: July 23
Morning Leadoff: July 23

MORNING LEADOFF 

Friday, July 23

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.

Legion baseball: Class A West Region Tournament at Watford City: No. 9 Watford City vs. No. 5 Dickinson, 11 a.m. (loser out), 1:30 p.m., (teams TBD); No. 1 Jamestown vs. No. 5 Mandan, 4 p.m.; winner’s bracket, 6:30 p.m. (teams TBD).

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, July 24

Indoor Football League: Bismarck at Tucson, 6:05 p.m.

Legion baseball: Class A West Region Tournament at Watford City: 11 a.m./1:30/4/6:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – L.A. Angels at Minnesota

TV TODAY

GOLF

6 a.m. (Friday & Saturday)

GOLF — Champions Tour: Senior British Open, Second Round, Sunningdale Golf Club

8:30 a.m. (Friday & Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian-les-Bains, France

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

7 p.m.

BSN – L.A. Angels at Minnesota

NHL DRAFT

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NHL Draft: Round 1, Secaucus, N.J.

TBT BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Ballinteers vs. Men of Mackey, First Round, Columbus, Ohio

8 p.m.

ESPN — Mid-American Unity vs. Carmen's Crew, First Round, Columbus

OYMPICS ON TV

ARCHERY

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBCSN — Mixed Team Final

WOMEN’S BEACH VOLLEYBALL

3:15 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — Pool Play: Switzerland vs. Germany, Pool F

CYCLING (MEN'S)

9 p.m.

USA — Road Race

OPENING CEREMONIES

6 a.m./7 p.m.

NBC -- 6 a.m./7 p.m.

ROWING

5:30 p.m.

USA — Lightweight Double Sculls, Single Sculls, Double Sculls Repechages

WOMEN’S SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBCSN — Group Stage: Sweden vs. Australia, Group G

 

SOFTBALL

1:10 a.m. (Saturday)

NBCSN — U.S. vs. Mexico (Game 8)

 

SWIMMING

5 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — Session 1, Heats

 

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

12 a.m. (Saturday)

NBCSN — Group Stage, Japan vs. U.S., Group B

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Craig Ohlhauser posted his third win of the season at Dacotah Speedway with a wire-to-wire performance in the street stocks feature race. Ohlhauser has three firsts, three seconds and one fourth-place finish to his credit. That gives him a lead of about 30 points over Kelly Hagel of Carrington in the season standings.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The pitching performances of Fargo's Scott Winjum and Bismarck's Kyle Mahlum dominated the first day of the Senior Babe Ruth state tournament. Winjum fired a one-hitter in Fargo's 7-2 victory over Dickinson. Mahlum held the Dickey-LaMoure All-Stars to three hits in a five-inning 10-0 win.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): The Bismarck American Legion "B" Royals defeated the Bismarck Scarlets for the third time this season, winning 9-6. Dan Herman pitched six innings for the Royals. Tom Petrik took the loss for the Scarlets. The Royals out-hit the Scarlets 10-5 to lift their record to 14-3.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Ken Johannson captained UND’s hockey team during the 1951-52 and 1952-53 seasons.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

