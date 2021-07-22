Morning Leadoff: July 23

MORNING LEADOFF
Friday, July 23
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Legion baseball: Class A West Region Tournament at Watford City: No. 9 Watford City vs. No. 5 Dickinson, 11 a.m. (loser out), 1:30 p.m., (teams TBD); No. 1 Jamestown vs. No. 5 Mandan, 4 p.m.; winner’s bracket, 6:30 p.m. (teams TBD).
Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Saturday, July 24
Indoor Football League: Bismarck at Tucson, 6:05 p.m.
Legion baseball: Class A West Region Tournament at Watford City: 11 a.m./1:30/4/6:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – L.A. Angels at Minnesota
TV TODAY
GOLF
6 a.m. (Friday & Saturday)
GOLF — Champions Tour: Senior British Open, Second Round, Sunningdale Golf Club
8:30 a.m. (Friday & Saturday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian-les-Bains, France
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs
6 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston
7 p.m.
BSN – L.A. Angels at Minnesota
NHL DRAFT
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NHL Draft: Round 1, Secaucus, N.J.
TBT BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Ballinteers vs. Men of Mackey, First Round, Columbus, Ohio
8 p.m.
ESPN — Mid-American Unity vs. Carmen's Crew, First Round, Columbus
OYMPICS ON TV
ARCHERY
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
NBCSN — Mixed Team Final
WOMEN’S BEACH VOLLEYBALL
3:15 a.m. (Saturday)
USA — Pool Play: Switzerland vs. Germany, Pool F
CYCLING (MEN'S)
9 p.m.
USA — Road Race
OPENING CEREMONIES
6 a.m./7 p.m.
NBC -- 6 a.m./7 p.m.
ROWING
5:30 p.m.
USA — Lightweight Double Sculls, Single Sculls, Double Sculls Repechages
WOMEN’S SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
NBCSN — Group Stage: Sweden vs. Australia, Group G
SOFTBALL
1:10 a.m. (Saturday)
NBCSN — U.S. vs. Mexico (Game 8)
SWIMMING
5 a.m. (Saturday)
USA — Session 1, Heats
WOMEN’S WATER POLO
12 a.m. (Saturday)
NBCSN — Group Stage, Japan vs. U.S., Group B
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Craig Ohlhauser posted his third win of the season at Dacotah Speedway with a wire-to-wire performance in the street stocks feature race. Ohlhauser has three firsts, three seconds and one fourth-place finish to his credit. That gives him a lead of about 30 points over Kelly Hagel of Carrington in the season standings.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The pitching performances of Fargo's Scott Winjum and Bismarck's Kyle Mahlum dominated the first day of the Senior Babe Ruth state tournament. Winjum fired a one-hitter in Fargo's 7-2 victory over Dickinson. Mahlum held the Dickey-LaMoure All-Stars to three hits in a five-inning 10-0 win.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): The Bismarck American Legion "B" Royals defeated the Bismarck Scarlets for the third time this season, winning 9-6. Dan Herman pitched six innings for the Royals. Tom Petrik took the loss for the Scarlets. The Royals out-hit the Scarlets 10-5 to lift their record to 14-3.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Ken Johannson captained UND’s hockey team during the 1951-52 and 1952-53 seasons.
