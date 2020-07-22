Morning Leadoff: July 23

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, July 23
Baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Fargo Post 2, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Auto racing: Mandan Dirt Series, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: British Masters, Second Round, Northumberland, England
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG Twins at KT Wiz
4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — LG Twins at Doosan Bears
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — New York Yankees at Washington
9 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers
SOCCER
8 a.m.
ESPN — MLS Tournament: Chicago vs. Vancouver, Group B, Orlando, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Italian Serie A: Cagliari at Lazio
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Tournament: LA Galaxy vs. Houston, Group F
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS Tournament: LA FC vs. Portland, Group F
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS —2020 (Re)Open: Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
2 p.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Orlando vs. Las Vegas
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: Orange County vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Trevor Gust cracked a three-run homer and an RBI double to lead Minot past Mandan 7-3 in the opening round of the Western Division American Legion baseball tournament in Mandan. The Vistas earned a state tournament berth with the victory and moved into the semifinals where they will face Bismarck. Gust now has seven home runs on the year.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The defense shone as the Bismarck Blaze downed Sioux City 30-14 in the conference semifinals of the Indoor Football League playoffs at the Civic Center. Sioux City, which scored 57 points against the Blaze during the regular season, didn't get on the scoreboard until the final minute of the third quarter. Meanwhile, Quentin Cradle was running wild. Cradle, the IFL's regular season MVP, rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Elgin hiked its American Legion baseball record to 7-0 with an 18-6 blowout victory over visiting Carson. Steve Wetzel led the way with a home run as Elgin banged out 13 hits. Winning pitcher Darvin Dentz whacked a double. Clayton Danzeisen was the losing pitcher.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Tiger Woods completed the career grand slam at the age of 24 by winning the British Open at St. Andrews in 2000.
