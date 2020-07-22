Morning Leadoff: July 23

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The defense shone as the Bismarck Blaze downed Sioux City 30-14 in the conference semifinals of the Indoor Football League playoffs at the Civic Center. Sioux City, which scored 57 points against the Blaze during the regular season, didn't get on the scoreboard until the final minute of the third quarter. Meanwhile, Quentin Cradle was running wild. Cradle, the IFL's regular season MVP, rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.