Morning Leadoff: July 22

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Once rivals, a pair of future teammates led the Class A All-Stars to a 78-71 victory over their Class B counterparts in the Lions All-Star basketball series at the Fargo Civic Center. Madi Buck of Century and Siri Burck of Fargo South sparked the offense, enabling Class A to earn a series split. Buck led the charge down the stretch, scoring eight points in the final six minutes. Burck grabbed nine rebounds and dished out eight assists.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): John Becanic has never actually seen Kristoffer Lidbrandt play, but it doesn't matter. The Bismarck Bobcats coach was positively gushing about the 19-year-old Swede. Lidbrandt comes with glowing recommendations from Tom Carroll, coach of the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers. The only reason Carroll didn't snap up the 6-foot-5, 210-pound forward was roster concerns. Des Moines has reached its limit of two import players.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Steve Woodcox of Bismarck carded a course record 31 on the first nine en route to the championship in the Jaycee Open Golf Tournament at the Hettinger Country Club. Woodcox's winning score was 65, two strokes ahead Lee DeForest and Dana Barbie of Bismarck in the championship flight.

TRIVIA ANSWER