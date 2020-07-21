Morning Leadoff: July 22

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Wednesday, July 22
Baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland; Pierre, S.D. at Mandan Chiefs, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Thursday, July 23
Baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Fargo Post 2, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Auto racing: Mandan Dirt Series, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS B BASEBALL
5 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Beulah Cyclones vs. Hazen Astros, 5 p.m.
TV TODAY
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 5 and 6, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: British Masters, First Round, Northumberland, England
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Lotte Giants at SK Wyverns
4:25 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — LG Twins at KT Wiz
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Summer Camp: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs
RUGBY
4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS1 — NRL: Wests at Parramatta
SOCCER
8 a.m.
ESPN — MLS Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC, Group D, Orlando, Fla.
12 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: West Ham at Manchester United
2 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Italian Serie A: Genoa at Sampdoria
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: Indy Eleven at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, Orlando, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Tournament: Colorado vs. Minnesota United, Group D, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
8 a.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: San Diego vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
9 a.m.
TENNIS —2020 (Re)Open: Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
2 p.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Chicago vs. Springfield
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Once rivals, a pair of future teammates led the Class A All-Stars to a 78-71 victory over their Class B counterparts in the Lions All-Star basketball series at the Fargo Civic Center. Madi Buck of Century and Siri Burck of Fargo South sparked the offense, enabling Class A to earn a series split. Buck led the charge down the stretch, scoring eight points in the final six minutes. Burck grabbed nine rebounds and dished out eight assists.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): John Becanic has never actually seen Kristoffer Lidbrandt play, but it doesn't matter. The Bismarck Bobcats coach was positively gushing about the 19-year-old Swede. Lidbrandt comes with glowing recommendations from Tom Carroll, coach of the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers. The only reason Carroll didn't snap up the 6-foot-5, 210-pound forward was roster concerns. Des Moines has reached its limit of two import players.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Steve Woodcox of Bismarck carded a course record 31 on the first nine en route to the championship in the Jaycee Open Golf Tournament at the Hettinger Country Club. Woodcox's winning score was 65, two strokes ahead Lee DeForest and Dana Barbie of Bismarck in the championship flight.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Gary Player of South Africa became the first player from overseas to win the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Philadelphia in 1962. Player won with a score of 2-under par. Bob Goalby was second.
