Morning Leadoff: July 22

MORNING LEADOFF
Thursday, July 22
Legion baseball: Dickinson at Mandan, 5 p.m.; Fargo Post 400 at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Haaland; Class A West Region Tournament at Watford City: No. 1 Jamestown vs. Bismarck Scarlets/Watford City winner, 11 a.m.; No. 5 Dickinson vs. No. 4 Mandan, 1:30 p.m.; No. 2 Bismarck Reps vs. Bismarck Senators/Williston winner, 4 p.m.; No. 6 Minot vs. No. 3 Bismarck Capitals, 6:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Friday, July 23
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Legion baseball: Class A West Region Tournament at Watford City: 11 a.m./1:30/4/6:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Saturday, July 24
Indoor Football League: Bismarck at Tucson, 6:05 p.m.
Legion baseball: Class A West Region Tournament at Watford City, 11 a.m./1:30/4/6:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – L.A. Angels at Minnesota
TV TODAY
GOLF
4 a.m. (Thursday & Friday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France
6 a.m. (Thursday & Friday)
GOLF — Champions Tour: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at Detroit
6 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston
7 p.m.
BSN – L.A. Angels at Minnesota
OLYMPIC ROWING
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Single, Pair, Double Heats
SOCCER
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia at Orlando
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Seattle at Austin
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck's Sage Barta has been selected to attend the USA Hockey national development camp at the Sports Centre in Rochester, N.Y. Barta was picked with three other girls from the Northern Plains District from the 1996 birth year. Barta, a forward finished the 2010-11 season with 62 points on 39 goals and 23 assists, leading the Bismarck Avalanche to the state 19U girls championship. Her coach is Nick Johnson.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Mandan Prairie Dogs got a rough reception in their visit to Beulah, suffering a 13-3 amateur baseball setback in eight innings. T.J. Hermanson allowed just five hits while pitching a complete game for the host Blackjaws. Mandan starter Joey Houle was tagged with loss. Hermanson and Kevin Flaagan slugged home runs for Beulah. Steve Rixen connected for Mandan, now 7-7.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): LaMoure clinched the District 6 American Legion baseball title by beating Gwinner 8-0 on Scott Berry's two-hit pitching. Berry struck out nine. Carter Podoll rapped a two-run home run for LaMoure. LaMoure hiked its record to 13-2 with the win, while Gwinner is 5-8.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Bucks beat the Baltimore Bullets 4-0. Karim Abdul-Jabbar was the series MVP.
