Morning Leadoff: July 22

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck's Sage Barta has been selected to attend the USA Hockey national development camp at the Sports Centre in Rochester, N.Y. Barta was picked with three other girls from the Northern Plains District from the 1996 birth year. Barta, a forward finished the 2010-11 season with 62 points on 39 goals and 23 assists, leading the Bismarck Avalanche to the state 19U girls championship. Her coach is Nick Johnson.