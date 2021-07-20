 Skip to main content
Morning Leadoff: July 21
MORNING LEADOFF 

Wednesday, July 21

Legion baseball: Class A West Region Tournament at Watford City: No. 8 Bismarck Scarlets vs. No. 9 Watford City Walleyes, 7 p.m.; No. 7 Bismarck Senators vs. No. 10 Williston, 4 p.m.; Miles City at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

Legion baseball: Dickinson at Mandan, 5 p.m.; Fargo Post 400 at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Haaland; Class A West Region Tournament at Watford City: 11 a.m./1:30 p.m./4 p.m./6:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

TV TODAY

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Atlanta

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Arizona

7 p.m.

BSN -- Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

10 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in progress)

 

NHL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NHL Expansion Draft

OLYMPIC MEN’S SOCCER

3 a.m. (Thursday)

NBCSN — Group Stage: New Zealand vs. South Korea, Group B

USA — Group Stage: Mexico vs. France, Group A

5 a.m. (Thursday)

NBCSN — Group Stage: Mexico vs. France, Group A (Taped)

OLYMPIC MEN’S SOCCER

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBCSN — Group Stage: China vs. Brazil, Group F

3:30 a.m.

USA — Group Stage: Sweden vs. U.S., Group G

5:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, Group E

9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Group Stage: China vs. Brazil, Group F

OLYMPIC SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. vs. Canada, Game 4

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Japan vs. Mexico, Game 5

1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBCSN — Italy vs. Australia, Game 6

SOCCER

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Atlanta at Cincinnati

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: New Mexico at San Antonio

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA FC at Portland

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Wednesday & Thursday)

TENNIS — Gstaad (ATP), Umag (ATP), Palermo (WTA), Gdynia (WTA), Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Mifel Open, Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Joe Schumacher, a recent Bismarck High School graduate, achieved a lifelong goal, winning the 140-pound Greco-Roman wrestling championship at the junior national tournament at the Fargodome. Schumacher, who missed last year's junior nationals due to an injury, needed 10 victories to garner his first national crown. He went 9-0 in pool competition and defeated Idaho wrestler Casey George 2-0, 1-0 in the championship match.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Jermaine Swinton, who played with the Dakota Rattlers in the Prairie League in 1995, is a member of the Northern League's Central all-star team. Swinton, an outfielder with the Sioux Falls Canaries, is hitting .306 with 19 homers and 49 RBIs in 182 at-bats.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bob Molland of Watford City took medalist honors en route to the Watford City Invitational golf tournament championship. Elwood Adams of Williston placed second and Chuck Ruppert of New Town was third. Other flight winners included Fred Fridley of Watford City (first flight) and R. Ewing of Sidney, Mont., (second flight). Special awards went to Ruppert for the longest drive and Henry Olson, Watford City, for closest to the pin.

TRIVIA ANSWER

President Jimmy Carter hosted the 1979 Pittsburgh Steelers after winning Super Bowl XIV. The Steelers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31-19 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., to win the NFL championship.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

