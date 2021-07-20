Morning Leadoff: July 21

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA FC at Portland

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Wednesday & Thursday)

TENNIS — Gstaad (ATP), Umag (ATP), Palermo (WTA), Gdynia (WTA), Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Mifel Open, Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Joe Schumacher, a recent Bismarck High School graduate, achieved a lifelong goal, winning the 140-pound Greco-Roman wrestling championship at the junior national tournament at the Fargodome. Schumacher, who missed last year's junior nationals due to an injury, needed 10 victories to garner his first national crown. He went 9-0 in pool competition and defeated Idaho wrestler Casey George 2-0, 1-0 in the championship match.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Jermaine Swinton, who played with the Dakota Rattlers in the Prairie League in 1995, is a member of the Northern League's Central all-star team. Swinton, an outfielder with the Sioux Falls Canaries, is hitting .306 with 19 homers and 49 RBIs in 182 at-bats.