Morning Leadoff: July 20

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Minot handed Mandan its second Western Division American Legion baseball loss, thanks to the five-hit pitching of Terry Barsness and the gift of three unearned runs. Minot took the lead with three runs in the fourth inning and went on to build a 6-2 victory. Bud Snodgrass singled twice and Kevin Bjork knocked in two runs for Minot, now 9-7 in the West. Jeff Zwarych and Jim Gronowski rapped two hits apiece for Mandan, 12-2 in divisional play.