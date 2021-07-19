 Skip to main content
Morning Leadoff: July 20
Morning Leadoff: July 20

MORNING LEADOFF 

Tuesday, July 20

Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Bismarck Governors, 7:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Dickinson, 6:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: All-Star Game at Mankato, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

Legion baseball: Class A West Region Tournament at Watford City; Miles City at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

Legion baseball: Dickinson at Mandan, 5 p.m.; Fargo Post 400 at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Haaland; Class A West Region Tournament at Watford City.

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

LEGION BASEBALL

8:30 a.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) -- Hazen vs. Belfield-South Heart

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

TV TODAY

MLB BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Angels at Oakland

6 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees

9 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers

NBA FINALS

8 p.m.

ABC — Game 6: Phoenix at Milwaukee

SOCCER

6 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Jamaica, Group C, Orlando, Fla.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Suriname vs. Guadeloupe, Group C, Houston

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Honduras vs. Qatar, Group D, Houston

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama vs. Grenada, Group D, Orlando, Fla.

TBT BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida TNT vs. Eberlein Drive, Regional Semifinal, Wichita, Kan.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Team Challenge ALS vs. AfterShocks, Regional Semifinal, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — Gstaad (ATP) Umag (ATP), Palermo (WTA), Gdynia (WTA), Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Mifel Open (ATP), Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck High School graduate Anna Hruby scored 12 points, all in the second half, to help the Class A girls to a 90-71 victory over Class B in the first game of the Lions All-Star basketball series at the Civic Center. Hruby enjoyed a perfect shooting night, going 6-for-6 from the field. Sophie Kenney of Fargo Shanley led the Class A all-stars with 15 points. Shauna Long of Standing Rock topped all scorers, tallying 16 for Class B.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Mandan Chiefs swept a Legion baseball doubleheader from Devils Lake with two markedly different kinds of victories at Memorial Ballpark. Mandan scuffled to a 9-8 victory in a loosely-played first game. Reo Olson made the second game much different, delivering a strong pitching outing as Mandan won 13-3. Mike Klug put on a brilliant offensive display for the Chiefs, whacking four singles and two doubles, scoring four runs and driving in five.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Minot handed Mandan its second Western Division American Legion baseball loss, thanks to the five-hit pitching of Terry Barsness and the gift of three unearned runs. Minot took the lead with three runs in the fourth inning and went on to build a 6-2 victory. Bud Snodgrass singled twice and Kevin Bjork knocked in two runs for Minot, now 9-7 in the West. Jeff Zwarych and Jim Gronowski rapped two hits apiece for Mandan, 12-2 in divisional play.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Joe DiMaggio in 1937 for the Yankees and Brooks Robinson in 1960 for the Orioles.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

