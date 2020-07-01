Morning Leadoff: July 2

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, July 2
Baseball: Minot Vistas at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field (one game, non-conference); Mandan A’s at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 3
Baseball: Bismarck Reps at Mandan A’s, 4 p.m.; Bismarck Governors at Mandan Chiefs, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
Baseball: Bismarck Senators at Mandan A’s, 2 p.m.; Bismarck Governors at Mandan Chiefs, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, 12:35/7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — Essendon at Collingwood
BOXING
7 p.m.
ESPN — Junior Welterweights: Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre, Las Vegas
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
HORSE RACING
12/3:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — LG Twins at Samsung Lions
SOCCER
12 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Tottenham at Sheffield United
1:20 p.m.
FS2 — German Bundesliga: Heidenheim 1846 at Werder Bremen, Relegation Playoff, 1st Leg
2:15 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City
TENNIS
7/11 a.m.
TENNIS —2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Linton came away the victor in a wild and wooly 14-13 American Legion baseball game with the Bismarck Reps that lasted 11 innings. There were 40 hits in the game, 21 by the visiting Reps. Each team used three pitchers with David Schuetz earning the win and Joe Klabo taking the loss. Travis Famias led the Rep attack with four hits and three RBIs. Kelsey Larson was credited with four hits and two RBIs for Linton.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Mandan A's used a big inning in the first game and a comeback in the second contest to sweep an American Legion baseball doubleheader a Wilton. Scores were 12-4 and 11-7. The A's rode an eight-run third inning to victory in the first game. Down 7-5 in the second, the A's outscored Wilton 6-0 over the final three innings. Aaron Boyer was the winning pitcher in the first game and cracked a home run in game 2. Leroy Kambeitz doubled for Wilton in the first game and collected four hits in the second game.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Elgin scored nine runs in the third inning and 10 in regulation play, but needed two more in the top of the eighth to wrangle a 12-11 American Legion baseball victory on the road at Glen Ullin. Jim Steckler of Glen Ullin launched the game's only home run. Jeff Dachtler was credited with the pitching win, while Dennis Greff took the loss.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Josef Bican (Austria), Romario (Brazil), Pele (Brazil), Ferenc Puskas (Hungary), Gerd Muller (Germany) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) each scored more than 700 goals in official matches for club and country.
