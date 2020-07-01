Morning Leadoff: July 2

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Linton came away the victor in a wild and wooly 14-13 American Legion baseball game with the Bismarck Reps that lasted 11 innings. There were 40 hits in the game, 21 by the visiting Reps. Each team used three pitchers with David Schuetz earning the win and Joe Klabo taking the loss. Travis Famias led the Rep attack with four hits and three RBIs. Kelsey Larson was credited with four hits and two RBIs for Linton.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Mandan A's used a big inning in the first game and a comeback in the second contest to sweep an American Legion baseball doubleheader a Wilton. Scores were 12-4 and 11-7. The A's rode an eight-run third inning to victory in the first game. Down 7-5 in the second, the A's outscored Wilton 6-0 over the final three innings. Aaron Boyer was the winning pitcher in the first game and cracked a home run in game 2. Leroy Kambeitz doubled for Wilton in the first game and collected four hits in the second game.