Morning Leadoff: July 19

7 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Mifel Open, Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Mandan left-hander Tanner Schaf limited Bismarck to three hits as the Chiefs claimed a 6-0 victory over the Governors in Legion baseball in Bismarck. Only one of Bismarck's hits left the infield. Schaf needed only 88 pitches to go the nine-inning distance. He walked one and struck out three. Brent Stoltz, Brett Bryan, Aaron Janz and Jacob Friesz rapped two hits apiece for the Chiefs.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Both Class B teams posted victories in the Lions All-Star basketball games at the Civic Center. The Class B boys won 89-74 as Evan Lindahl scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. The Class B girls prevailed 72-65 as Chelsea Hausauer scored the team's final eight points to finish with 16. The teams move to Fargo for chapter two of the series.