Morning Leadoff: July 19

MORNING LEADOFF
Monday, July 19
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Williston, 4 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 20
Legion baseball: Mandan at Bismarck Governors, 7:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Dickinson, 6:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: All-Star Game at Mankato, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21
Legion baseball: Class A West Region Tournament at Watford City; Miles City at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 22
Legion baseball: Fargo Post 400 at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Haaland; Class A West Region Tournament at Watford City.
Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Friday, July 23
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Legion baseball: Class A West Region Tournament at Watford City.
Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (2)
TV TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
BSN — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (2)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
TBT BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Herd That vs. Team 23, Second Round, Charleston, W. Va.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Best Virginia vs. D2, Second Round, Charleston, W. Va.
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad (ATP), Umag (ATP), Palermo (WTA), Gdynia (WTA), Early Rounds
7 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Mifel Open, Early Rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Mandan left-hander Tanner Schaf limited Bismarck to three hits as the Chiefs claimed a 6-0 victory over the Governors in Legion baseball in Bismarck. Only one of Bismarck's hits left the infield. Schaf needed only 88 pitches to go the nine-inning distance. He walked one and struck out three. Brent Stoltz, Brett Bryan, Aaron Janz and Jacob Friesz rapped two hits apiece for the Chiefs.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Both Class B teams posted victories in the Lions All-Star basketball games at the Civic Center. The Class B boys won 89-74 as Evan Lindahl scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. The Class B girls prevailed 72-65 as Chelsea Hausauer scored the team's final eight points to finish with 16. The teams move to Fargo for chapter two of the series.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Duane Schwab of Devils Lake is the new basketball coach, track coach and athletic director at Lakota High School. After two years as a baseball and basketball standout at Lake Region, Schwab transferred to Minot State, where he was a two-year starter in both sports. Schwab, who was an assistant coach at Lake Region Junior College in Devils Lake during the last school year, replaces Wayne Mathison, who resigned to take a position at Grafton.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Greg LeMond with three – 1985, 1986 and 1989. LeMond won the Tour de France in 1984, 1985, 1986, 1989 and 1990.
