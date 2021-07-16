Morning Leadoff: July 17

MORNING LEADOFF
Saturday, July 17
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs at Phil Brown Classic, Jamestown; Minot Metros at Bismarck Scarlets, 5:30 p.m., Municipal.
Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Sunday, July 18
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs at Phil Brown Classic, Jamestown; Bismarck Capitals at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon/5 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBC — AMA Motocross: The 450cc Moto 2, Spring Creek National, Millville, Minn.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From New Hampshire Motor Speedway
7 p.m.
CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: From Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 2: From Las Vegas
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France: Stage 20, Individual Time Trial, Libourne to Saint-Emilion, 19 miles
GOLF
4 a.m./6 a.m. (Saturday and Sunday)
GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour: British Open, Third Round, Royal St. George's
12 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Girls' Junior: Championship Match, Chevy Chase, Md.
3 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland, Mich.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Nicholasville, Ky.
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
NBC — Breeders' Cup Series: Haskell Stakes, Monmouth Park Racetrack, Oceanport, N.J.
4:30 p.m.
FOX — NYRA: Diana Stakes, Saratoga Race Course
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12/5 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Detroit
2 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at Toronto
3 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Oakland
6 p.m.
FOX — San Francisco at St. Louis
NBA FINALS
8 p.m.
ABC — Game 5: Milwaukee at Phoenix
SOCCER
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: San Antonio at Colorado Springs
4 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: New England at Atlanta
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Grenada vs. Qatar, Group D, Houston
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama vs. Honduras, Group D, Houston
TBT BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Team DRC vs. Herd That, First Round,
1 p.m.
ESPN — WoCo Showtime vs. Best Virginia, First Round
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia Kingz vs. Team 23, First Round, Charleston, W. Va.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Jay Noteboom of Hinton, Iowa, wrapped up the championship in the Dakota Classic Modified Tour, placing fourth in the feature race at Dacotah Speedway. Matt Brack of Mead, Colo., easily won the feature, but a fourth-place finish was all Noteboom needed to win his second Classic Tour championship in three years.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Tom Erhardt pitched a four-hitter as the Mandan Prairie Dogs claimed a 13-1 amateur baseball victory over Steele-Dawson at Steele. Jamie Berger led the Mandan attack with two singles and a double. Doug Wick and Rivers Mitchell slugged home runs for the Prairie Dogs, now 7-6 on the year.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mandan split a pair of eight-inning Western Division Legion baseball games at Williston. Williston won the opener 6-5 and Mandan rebounded to claim the second contest 4-2. The split leaves Mandan, the divisional leader, with an 11-2 mark. Jon Ellefson won the first game for the Keybirds in relief of Bob Black. Reliever Gary Jaskoviak picked up the win in the second game after taking over from Terry Froehlich.
TRIVIA ANSWER
7 – 1990, 1991, 2012, 2015 and 2021.
