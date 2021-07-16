Morning Leadoff: July 17

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mandan split a pair of eight-inning Western Division Legion baseball games at Williston. Williston won the opener 6-5 and Mandan rebounded to claim the second contest 4-2. The split leaves Mandan, the divisional leader, with an 11-2 mark. Jon Ellefson won the first game for the Keybirds in relief of Bob Black. Reliever Gary Jaskoviak picked up the win in the second game after taking over from Terry Froehlich.