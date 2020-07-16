Morning Leadoff: July 17

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Friday, July 17
Baseball: Bismarck Governors at Grand Forks, 5:30 p.m.; Dickinson Volunteers at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Saturday, July 18
Baseball: Watford City at Bismarck Senators, 1 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals at Dickinson Volunteers, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Bismarck Larks, 12:35/7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Sunday, July 19
Baseball: Bismarck Drillers at Bismarck Capital B, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, 12:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Greater Western Sydney
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Richmond
8 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Iowa IndyCar 250's Race 1, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
GOLF
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan Bears at Kia Tigers
3:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Kiwoom Heroes at SK Wyverns
RUGBY
2 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Auckland at Wellington
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Manly Warringah
SOCCER
2 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Watford at West Ham
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: North Carolina FC at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Tournament: D.C. United vs. New England, Group C, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN2 — MLS Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Colorado, Group D, Orlando, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United, Group D, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS —2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Quarterfinals
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: Chicago vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS —2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Semifinals
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck moved into first place in the statewide American Legion baseball standings with a 5-2, 13-7 road sweep of Grand Forks. Tate Leapaldt went the distance to pick up the victory in the first game. The Governors lashed out 20 hits, including a two-run home run by James Carroll, for a 13-7 verdict in the nightcap. Bismarck, the winner of 15 straight, improved to 13-2 statewide.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Bismarck Bruins and Fargo Sox split their first two games in a best-of-three playoff to determine the state's Senior Babe Ruth champion. Bismarck won the first game 6-5 as Kevin Gibson went the distance on the mound. Gibson was charged with only three earned runs while surrendering six hits, walking four and striking out 11. Bobby Rolycznski and Zack Olson each drove in a pair of runs for Fargo in the second game. The deciding game will be played in Bismarck.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): The Bowman Blue Sox boosted their season's record to 10-2 with a 3-2 win over visiting New England in State Line League amateur baseball. Jim Silbernagel was the winning pitcher. Jim Schroeder doubled and knocked in a run for New England.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Johan Santana was the AL Cy Young Award winner in 2006. Santana also won in 2004 and was second in voting to Bartolo Colon in 2005.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
