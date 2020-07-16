Morning Leadoff: July 17

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck moved into first place in the statewide American Legion baseball standings with a 5-2, 13-7 road sweep of Grand Forks. Tate Leapaldt went the distance to pick up the victory in the first game. The Governors lashed out 20 hits, including a two-run home run by James Carroll, for a 13-7 verdict in the nightcap. Bismarck, the winner of 15 straight, improved to 13-2 statewide.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Bismarck Bruins and Fargo Sox split their first two games in a best-of-three playoff to determine the state's Senior Babe Ruth champion. Bismarck won the first game 6-5 as Kevin Gibson went the distance on the mound. Gibson was charged with only three earned runs while surrendering six hits, walking four and striking out 11. Bobby Rolycznski and Zack Olson each drove in a pair of runs for Fargo in the second game. The deciding game will be played in Bismarck.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): The Bowman Blue Sox boosted their season's record to 10-2 with a 3-2 win over visiting New England in State Line League amateur baseball. Jim Silbernagel was the winning pitcher. Jim Schroeder doubled and knocked in a run for New England.

