Morning Leadoff: July 16

Thursday, July 16
Baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Minot Vistas, 5 p.m.; Bismarck Reps at Renville County, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Friday, July 17
Baseball: Bismarck Governors at Grand Forks, 5:30 p.m.; Dickinson Volunteers at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Saturday, July 18
Baseball: Watford City at Bismarck Senators, 1 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals at Dickinson Volunteers, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Bismarck Larks, 12:35/7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — AFL: Western at Essendon
BOXING
7 p.m.
ESPN — Featherweights: Miguel Marriaga vs. Mark John Yap, Las Vegas
GOLF
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament, First Round, Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course (N.Y.)
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes
4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — Doosan Bears at Kia Tigers
SOCCER
8 a.m.
ESPN — MLS Tournament: Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati, Group E, Orlando, Fla.
12 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Sheffield United at Leicester City
12:25 p.m.
ESPN — Italian Serie A: Genoa at Torino
2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Tournament: D.C. United vs. New England, Group C, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: Phoenix at Orange County SC
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Tournament: Columbus vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS —2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: Springfield vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Quarterfinals
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): For a 25-year-old, Jim Petrik has coached in a lot of places. But his fifth stop in as many seasons feels like home. Petrik has been named the new girls basketball coach at Shiloh Christian, returning to the school he helped to third place in the 2003 Class B state boys tournament. Since 2006, Petrik has been the head coach for the Wing-Tuttle-Robinson boys, the Wing girls and the Beulah girls. Last season he was a Century boys assistant.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bismarck High School goalie Layne Sedevie has been chosen to play for the United States under-18 national select team. He is believed to be the first North Dakotan to make the select team. The U.S. team will play in a tournament in Russia in August. Sedevie will begin his senior year at BHS in the fall. He is a two-time all-state selection.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dickinson scored four runs in the first three innings, but ragged defensive play and a lack of offense proved costly. Hettinger came back from a slow start to pin a 9-4 American Legion baseball loss on home-standing Dickinson. Winning pitcher Tim Smith went the distance for Hettinger, allowing six hits and four runs, all of which were unearned.
TRIVIA ANSWER
R.A. Dickey (2012) and Jake Arrieta (2015) won N.L. Cy Young Awards for the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs, respectively.
