Morning Leadoff: July 16

10 YEARS AGO (2010): For a 25-year-old, Jim Petrik has coached in a lot of places. But his fifth stop in as many seasons feels like home. Petrik has been named the new girls basketball coach at Shiloh Christian, returning to the school he helped to third place in the 2003 Class B state boys tournament. Since 2006, Petrik has been the head coach for the Wing-Tuttle-Robinson boys, the Wing girls and the Beulah girls. Last season he was a Century boys assistant.