Morning Leadoff: July 16

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Janelle Olson didn't run anything longer than a five-kilometer race during her collegiate career, but next month she'll attempt a 13-mile race in international competition. Olson has been chosen as one of two United States half-marathon entrants in the World University Games, which begin Aug. 22 in Beijing.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Scott Hewitt rapped a double and triple, knocked in a run and struck out 15 batters to lead Bismarck to a 6-1 Western Division American Legion baseball win at Minot. The victory, Bismarck's ninth in a row, improved its record to 9-4 in the division, 21-7 overall. Bismarck outfielder Russ Henegar singled in the first inning to run his hitting streak to 21 games.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Miguel Cabrera (1,036 runs, 1,238 RBIs) of the Tigers, Joey Votto (1,067 runs, 1,006 RBIs) of the Reds and the Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman (952 runs, 1,039).

