Morning Leadoff: July 16

MORNING LEADOFF
Friday, July 16
Indoor Football League: Frisco Fighters at Bismarck Bucks, 6:05 p.m.
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs at Phil Brown Classic, Jamestown; Bismarck Reps vs. Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan A’s at Watford City.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Jamestown Tournament; Minot Metros at Bismarck Scarlets, 5:30 p.m., Municipal.
Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Sunday, July 18
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Jamestown Tournament; Bismarck Capitals at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30/5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit
TV TODAY
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 19, Mourenx to Libourne, 129 miles
BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Exhibition: Australia vs. U.S., Las Vegas
GOLF
3 a.m. (Friday and Saturday)
GOLF — PGA Tour: British Open, Second Round, Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, Second Round, Nicholasville, Ky.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSN/MLBN — Minnesota at Detroit (Game 1)
6 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Detroit (Game 2)
MLBN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees or Tampa Bay at Atlanta
SOCCER
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guadeloupe vs. Jamaica, Group C, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Suriname vs. Costa Rica, Group C, Orlando, Fla.
TBT BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: We Are D3 vs. Team Challenge ALS, First Round, Wichita, Kan.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT: Ex-Pats vs. AfterShocks, First Round, Wichita, Kan.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Exhibition: Australia vs. U.S., Las Vegas
TENNIS
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Friday and Saturday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport, Hamburg, Bastad, Prague, Budapest, Lausanne, Quarterfinals
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Joe Klabo fired a two-hitter and drove in three runs as the Bismarck Reps trimmed Fargo 9-3 in Senior Babe Ruth baseball in Bismarck. Tyler Clairmont and Austen Stewart each logged two hits for Bismarck, while Ryan Gesellchen and Brandon Hoepfner drove in two runs apiece.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Janelle Olson didn't run anything longer than a five-kilometer race during her collegiate career, but next month she'll attempt a 13-mile race in international competition. Olson has been chosen as one of two United States half-marathon entrants in the World University Games, which begin Aug. 22 in Beijing.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Scott Hewitt rapped a double and triple, knocked in a run and struck out 15 batters to lead Bismarck to a 6-1 Western Division American Legion baseball win at Minot. The victory, Bismarck's ninth in a row, improved its record to 9-4 in the division, 21-7 overall. Bismarck outfielder Russ Henegar singled in the first inning to run his hitting streak to 21 games.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Miguel Cabrera (1,036 runs, 1,238 RBIs) of the Tigers, Joey Votto (1,067 runs, 1,006 RBIs) of the Reds and the Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman (952 runs, 1,039).
