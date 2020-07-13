Morning Leadoff: July 14

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, July 14
Baseball: Williston at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Williston at Reps, 5 p.m., Haaland Field; Bismarck Capitals at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Auto racing: Dakota Classic Modified Tour, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway, Mandan.
Baseball: Mandan at Bismarck Governors, 7:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Bismarck Senators, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Capital B at Belfield, 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 16
Baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Minot Vistas, 5 p.m.; Bismarck Reps at Renville County, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
BASEBALL
5 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Garrison Titans vs. Hazen Astros
TV TODAY
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Sideline Cancer, Championship, Columbus, Ohio
BOXING
8 p.m.
ESPN — Junior Lightweights: Jonathan Oquendo vs. Jamel Herring, Las Vegas
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes
SOCCER
8 a.m.
ESPN — MLS Tournament: Seattle vs. Chicago, Group B, Orlando, Fla.
2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Norwich City at Chelsea
TENNIS
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: San Diego vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS —2020 (Re)Open: Eastern European Championship: championship, third place
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Linton pushed its record to 17-9 with an 11-7 victory over Lisbon in American Legion baseball at Linton. Trailing 6-3, Linton exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Nolan Meidinger garnered the win in relief. Lisbon reliever Hunter Mairs took the loss. Trent Roemmich led the Linton attack with a triple, single and three RBIs. Derek Jones and Mike Roman whacked two hits apiece for Lisbon.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Former Bismarck High School wrestler Travis Kraft has been named to the Amateur Wrestling News all-rookie team. Kraft was named the No. 5 freshman at 184 pounds after posting an 18-18 record at Eastern Michigan University. He was a three-time state champion at BHS.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): The Elks claimed sole possession of first place in City League softball with a 3-2 decision over Elbow Room. Bill Keller threw a five-hitter for the Elks and drove in the winning run. Dennis Boyd collected three hits and Al Breuer added two for the Elks. With the victory, the Elks stand 10-2 in league play. Elbow Room is second at 9-3.
SPORTS HISTORY
1967 — Eddie Mathews of the Astros hits his 500th home run off San Francisco’s Juan Marichal at Candlestick Park. Houston beats the Giants 8-6.
1968 — Hank Aaron hits his 500th home run off Mike McCormick as the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2.
1985 — Kathy Baker beats Judy Clark by three strokes to win the U.S. Women’s Open golf title.
1985 — The Baltimore Stars defeat the Oakland Invaders 28-24 to win the United States Football League championship.
1991 — Meg Mallon shoots a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory over Pat Bradley in the 46th U.S. Women’s Open. Mallon finishes with a 1-under 283.
1995 — Ramon Martinez throws a no-hitter, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 7-0 victory over the Florida Marlins. Martinez retires 22 straight before walking Tommy Gregg in the eighth inning.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Melky Cabrera of the San Francisco Giants was named MVP in the 2012 All-Star game held in Kansas City. The National League beat the American League 8-0.
