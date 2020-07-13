Morning Leadoff: July 14

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Linton pushed its record to 17-9 with an 11-7 victory over Lisbon in American Legion baseball at Linton. Trailing 6-3, Linton exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Nolan Meidinger garnered the win in relief. Lisbon reliever Hunter Mairs took the loss. Trent Roemmich led the Linton attack with a triple, single and three RBIs. Derek Jones and Mike Roman whacked two hits apiece for Lisbon.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Former Bismarck High School wrestler Travis Kraft has been named to the Amateur Wrestling News all-rookie team. Kraft was named the No. 5 freshman at 184 pounds after posting an 18-18 record at Eastern Michigan University. He was a three-time state champion at BHS.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): The Elks claimed sole possession of first place in City League softball with a 3-2 decision over Elbow Room. Bill Keller threw a five-hitter for the Elks and drove in the winning run. Dennis Boyd collected three hits and Al Breuer added two for the Elks. With the victory, the Elks stand 10-2 in league play. Elbow Room is second at 9-3.

