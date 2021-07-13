Morning Leadoff: July 14

MORNING LEADOFF
Wednesday, July 14
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Dickinson, Noon; Dickinson at Bismarck Scarlets, 5:30 p.m., Haaland; Bismarck Capitals vs. Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan Chiefs at Fargo Post 400, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 15
Auto racing: Dakota Classic Modified Tour (championship night), Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Fargo Post 2, 4 p.m.; Bismarck Reps at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Williston, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, July 16
Indoor Football League: Frisco Fighters at Bismarck Bucks, 6:05 p.m.
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs at Phil Brown Classic, Jamestown; Bismarck Reps vs. Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan A’s at Watford City.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
CYCLING
5:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 17, Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan (Col de Portet), 111 miles
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Great Lakes Bay Invitational, First Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.
3 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — PGA/EPGA Tour: British Open, First Round, Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England
NBA FINALS
8 p.m.
ABC — Game 4: Phoenix at Milwaukee
SOCCER
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad & Tobago vs. El Salvador, Group A, Frisco, Texas
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Mexico, Group A, Dallas
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Wednesday & Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport, Hamburg, Bastad, Prague, Budapest, Lausanne, Early Rounds
WNBA
6 p.m.
ESPN — All-Star Game: Team USA vs. Team WNBA, Las Vegas
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Century graduate Danielle Smith has signed a letter of intent to enroll at Minot State and compete in track and field. Smith is a thrower. She finished second in the state last month in the discus and was second in the West Region in the shot put.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Mandan A's and Hettinger split a free-swinging baseball doubleheader that produced 50 runs at Memorial Ballpark. Hettinger took the first game 12-9 and Mandan won the rematch 16-13. Mike Manning paced Hettinger's 11-hit attack in the first game with two singles, a triple and three RBIs. Gabe Brucker collected three hits and three RBIs and Jarad Janz had three hits and scored three runs for Mandan in the nightcap.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Washburn, with the aid of two-hit pitching from Dave Nordquist, stopped Riverdale 10-0 in American Legion baseball at Washburn. Nordquist now stands 4-1 on the season. Bill Holtan swatted a triple for Washburn and Mike Maslowski and Nordquist added doubles to a seven-hit attack. The victory pushed Washburn's record to 11-1 for the season.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The last Angels pitcher to appear in the All-Star Game was Jered Weaver in 2012. Shohei Ohtani started the All-Star Game for the American League on Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com