Morning Leadoff: July 14

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Century graduate Danielle Smith has signed a letter of intent to enroll at Minot State and compete in track and field. Smith is a thrower. She finished second in the state last month in the discus and was second in the West Region in the shot put.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Mandan A's and Hettinger split a free-swinging baseball doubleheader that produced 50 runs at Memorial Ballpark. Hettinger took the first game 12-9 and Mandan won the rematch 16-13. Mike Manning paced Hettinger's 11-hit attack in the first game with two singles, a triple and three RBIs. Gabe Brucker collected three hits and three RBIs and Jarad Janz had three hits and scored three runs for Mandan in the nightcap.