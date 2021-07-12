Morning Leadoff: July 13

MORNING LEADOFF
Tuesday, July 13
Legion baseball: Jamestown at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Minot Metros at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Haaland.
Wednesday, July 14
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Dickinson, Noon; Dickinson at Bismarck Scarlets, 5:30 p.m., Haaland; Bismarck Capitals vs. Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark; Mandan Chiefs at Fargo Post 400, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 15
Auto racing: Dakota Classic Modified Tour (championship night), Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Fargo Post 2, 4 p.m.; Bismarck Reps at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Williston, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 16, El Pas de la Casa (in Andorra) to Saint-Gaudens, 105 miles
5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 17, Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan (Col de Portet), 111 miles
FIBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Exhibition: Argentina vs. U.S., Las Vegas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — All-Star Game: American League at National League, Denver
NBA DRAFT
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pro Day
SOCCER
6 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs. Panama, Group D, Houston
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Honduras vs. Grenada, Group D, Houston
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Tuesday & Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport, Hamburg, Bastad, Prague, Budapest, Lausanne, Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, London/Gateshead
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Hunter Oothoudt of Minot drilled four hits and drove in four runs as the Metros swept a Legion baseball doubleheader at Mandan. The Metros prevailed 12-4 and 7-3. Keetan Wanner had a productive day at the plate for Minot with five hits, including a double. Kasey Ryan and Kaleb Fornshell were credited with Minot's two victories.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Bismarck Roughriders dropped a road doubleheader to the Minot Metros by scores of 4-3 and 8-0. Casey Perry tallied four hits for Minot in the Legion twin bill, while Andrew Gudmunson and Mike Hall logged three hits in the second game. Casey Perry paced the Roughriders with three hits in the two games. John Thompson and Casey Deutsch were Minot's winning pitchers.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): George Cram Jr. fired a two-over-par 110 at the Dickinson Town and country Club to capture the championship in the first Roughrider Invitational golf tournament. Cram, of Dickinson, finished four strokes ahead of Louie Price, who placed second with a 27-hole total of 114. Price carded three 38s. Cram sandwiched two 37s around a 36. Howard Kitchen and Lowell Jacobsen of Dickinson and Steve Woodcox of Bismarck rounded out the top five.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Christian Yelich (31 home runs, 19 stolen bases) in 2019, Albert Pujols (32 HR, 10 SB) in 2009, Sammy Sosa (33 HR, 10 SB) in 1998, Brady Anderson (30 HR, 12 SB) in 1996 and Reggie Jackson (37 HR, 10 SB) in 1969.
