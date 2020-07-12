Morning Leadoff: July 13

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Three baseball players, two from Washburn, have signed letters of intent to enroll at Bismarck State College. Cody Wagner and Josh Christianson are from Washburn and Lucas Weisenberger is from New Rockford. Both Wagner and Christianson competed in four straight state high school tournaments for the Cardinals. Weisenberger has played in three straight state American Legion baseball tournaments and helped New Rockford to a runner-up finish in the state high school tournament.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Two-time North Dakota Class B high jump champion Bob Heinz of Carson has indicated his intention to enroll at Bismarck Junior College. Heinz, who also placed second in the state in the long jump last spring, is a two-time all-conference football player. He also lettered in basketball and plays American Legion baseball.

SPORTS HISTORY

1971 — Reggie Jackson hits a mammoth home run off the power generator on the right-field roof at Tiger Stadium to highlight a barrage of six homers — three by each team — as the AL beats the NL 6-4 in the All-Star game.

1972 — Robert Irsay buys the stock of the Los Angeles Rams for $19 million and swaps the franchise for the Baltimore Colts. The players and coaches are not affected.