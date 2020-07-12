Morning Leadoff: July 13

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, July 13
Baseball: Dickinson at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Williston at Mandan Chiefs, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Williston at Mandan A’s, Noon, Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals B at Beulah, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 14
Baseball: Williston at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Williston at Reps, 5 p.m., Haaland Field; Bismarck Capitals at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Auto racing: Dakota Classic Modified Tour, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway, Mandan.
Baseball: Mandan at Bismarck Governors, 7:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Bismarck Senators, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Capital B at Belfield, 5 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN2 — NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes
SOCCER
2 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Southampton at Manchester United
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: FC Tulsa at Oklahoma City
FS1 — MLS Tournament: LA FC vs. Houston, Group F, Orlando, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Tournament: LA Galaxy vs. Portland, Group F, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: Vegas vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS —2020 (Re)Open: Semifinals, GVC Eastern European Championship
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The Bismarck Reps fell 9-3 to Wolf Point, Mont., in the third-place game in an American Legion baseball tournament at Williston. The game turned on Wolf Point's seven-run eruption in the fifth inning. Going into the top of the fifth the game was knotted at 2-2. Erik Ringsak and Alex Bray of the Reps rapped two hits apiece against Wolf Point. Ringsak knocked in a run and scored twice. The Reps split four games in the three-day tournament.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Three baseball players, two from Washburn, have signed letters of intent to enroll at Bismarck State College. Cody Wagner and Josh Christianson are from Washburn and Lucas Weisenberger is from New Rockford. Both Wagner and Christianson competed in four straight state high school tournaments for the Cardinals. Weisenberger has played in three straight state American Legion baseball tournaments and helped New Rockford to a runner-up finish in the state high school tournament.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Two-time North Dakota Class B high jump champion Bob Heinz of Carson has indicated his intention to enroll at Bismarck Junior College. Heinz, who also placed second in the state in the long jump last spring, is a two-time all-conference football player. He also lettered in basketball and plays American Legion baseball.
SPORTS HISTORY
1971 — Reggie Jackson hits a mammoth home run off the power generator on the right-field roof at Tiger Stadium to highlight a barrage of six homers — three by each team — as the AL beats the NL 6-4 in the All-Star game.
1972 — Robert Irsay buys the stock of the Los Angeles Rams for $19 million and swaps the franchise for the Baltimore Colts. The players and coaches are not affected.
1980 — Amy Alcott shoots a record score of 280 to win the U.S. Women’s Open by nine strokes over Hollis Stacy.
1996 — Cigar matches Citation’s modern North American record of 16 consecutive wins, pulling away to take the $1.05 million Arlington Citation Challenge by 3 1/2 lengths.
1997 — Alison Nicholas holds off Nancy Lopez for a one-stroke victory in the U.S. Women’s Open. Nicholas shoots a 72-hole total of 10-under 274, the most under par in the 52-year history of the event.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The first All-Star game played at night was in 1943 at Philadelphia’s Shibe Park.
