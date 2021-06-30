Morning Leadoff: July 1

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Former Bismarck High School and University of North Dakota standout Weston Dressler has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Dressler, 26, is in his fourth season with the Regina-based Canadian Football League team. During his CFL career he has caught 199 passes for 3,258 yards and 16 touchdowns.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Jason Jensen stole home, scoring Bismarck's first run in a 2-1 victory over Aurora, Colo., in the Billings (Mont.) Invitational Legion baseball tournament. Bismarck pitchers Tom Branca and Travis Dressler combined to toss a two-hitter. Losing pitcher Mike Vavra also fired a two-hitter. With the win, the Governors advance to the tournament’s semifinals.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Fifteen-year-old Kevin Weigum won his third game without a loss as Hazen thumped Beulah 18-3 in Legion baseball game shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule. Weigum struck out eight Beulah batters. Hazen rapped seven hits to go with seven fielding miscues by the visitors. The victory was Hazen's third straight.

