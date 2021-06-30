Morning Leadoff: July 1

MORNING LEADOFF
Thursday, July 1
Legion baseball: Jamestown Scarlets at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, July 2
Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
Saturday, July 3
Legion baseball: Bismarck Senators at Mandan A’s, 4 p.m.; Bismarck Governors at Mandan Chiefs, 6:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
RADIO TODAY
LEGION BASEBALL
5 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Hazen at Beulah
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
TV TODAY
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 6, Tours to Chateauroux, 100 miles
GOLF
7 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Detroit Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, The Colony, Texas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees
1 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
3 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at Oakland
8 p.m.
ESPN — MLB All-Star Starters Reveal
8:40 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at Arizona
NBA PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 5: Atlanta at Milwaukee
SOCCER
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Portland at Austin
WOMEN’S SOCCER
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Hartford, Conn.
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Oslo, Norway
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Former Bismarck High School and University of North Dakota standout Weston Dressler has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Dressler, 26, is in his fourth season with the Regina-based Canadian Football League team. During his CFL career he has caught 199 passes for 3,258 yards and 16 touchdowns.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Jason Jensen stole home, scoring Bismarck's first run in a 2-1 victory over Aurora, Colo., in the Billings (Mont.) Invitational Legion baseball tournament. Bismarck pitchers Tom Branca and Travis Dressler combined to toss a two-hitter. Losing pitcher Mike Vavra also fired a two-hitter. With the win, the Governors advance to the tournament’s semifinals.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Fifteen-year-old Kevin Weigum won his third game without a loss as Hazen thumped Beulah 18-3 in Legion baseball game shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule. Weigum struck out eight Beulah batters. Hazen rapped seven hits to go with seven fielding miscues by the visitors. The victory was Hazen's third straight.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Kyle Schwarber of the Washington Nationals hit 16 home runs out of the leadoff spot in June, two more than Alfonso Soriano of the Chicago Cubs in September of 2007. Brian Dozier of the Minnesota Twins hit 13 home runs as a leadoff man in August of 2016.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com