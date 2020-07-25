Morning Leadoff: Jul 27

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Rick Kuhn carded a three day 72-71-72 -- 215 to win the Bismarck-Mandan Charity Open golf tournament by three strokes. Parker Dire placed second with a 218 and Mike Balzer was third at 219. Other winners were Keith Aasen (Mid-Amateur), John Stromstad (Seniors) and Matt Schirado (Open).

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Led by Kristina Vick's 29 assists and 10 digs, the East completed a two-game sweep in the Optimist All-Star volleyball series with a 3-1 victory at Bismarck High School. Tana Wagner and Kelli Henke paced the West with eight and seven kills, respectively.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Terry Froehlich pitched a three-hitter in the opener and his teammates took batting practice in the second game as Mandan swept Fargo 3-0 and 11-4 in American Legion baseball at Memorial Ballpark. Froehlich drove in two of Mandan's three runs in the first game. Al Fasching and Jim Gronowski rapped home runs as the hosts battered two Fargo pitchers for 15 hits in the second contest. Mike Cook earned the victory in the second game. Mandan improved to 28-11 with the two victories.