Morning Leadoff: Jul 27

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, July 27
Baseball: Bismarck Governors, at Mandan, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Capital B at Region Tournament, Beulah.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, July 28
Baseball: Bismarck Governors at Dickinson, 2 p.m. Capitals, Reps, Senators, Mandan A’s at West Divisional Tournament, Jamestown; Bismarck Capital B at region rournament, Beulah.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29
Baseball: Capitals, Reps, Senators, Mandan A’s at West Divisional Tournament, Jamestown; Bismarck Capital B at Region Tournament, Beulah.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, July 30
Baseball: Bismarck Governors at Fargo Post 400, 5:30 p.m.; Mandan Chiefs at West Fargo, 5:30 p.m.; Capitals, Reps, Senators, Mandan A’s at West Divisional Tournament, Jamestown; Bismarck Capital B at Region Tournament, Beulah.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
ESPN2 — AFL: Geelong at Fremantle
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN2 — Kiwoom Heroes at Doosan Bears
LACROSSE
6 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Atlas vs. Archers, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Oakland
3 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at San Diego
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — New York Mets at Boston
SOCCER
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Tournament: San Jose vs. Real Salt Lake, Round of 16, Orlando, Fla.
10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Tournament: Seattle vs. LA FC, Round of 16, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Chicago vs. Orange County, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Rick Kuhn carded a three day 72-71-72 -- 215 to win the Bismarck-Mandan Charity Open golf tournament by three strokes. Parker Dire placed second with a 218 and Mike Balzer was third at 219. Other winners were Keith Aasen (Mid-Amateur), John Stromstad (Seniors) and Matt Schirado (Open).
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Led by Kristina Vick's 29 assists and 10 digs, the East completed a two-game sweep in the Optimist All-Star volleyball series with a 3-1 victory at Bismarck High School. Tana Wagner and Kelli Henke paced the West with eight and seven kills, respectively.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Terry Froehlich pitched a three-hitter in the opener and his teammates took batting practice in the second game as Mandan swept Fargo 3-0 and 11-4 in American Legion baseball at Memorial Ballpark. Froehlich drove in two of Mandan's three runs in the first game. Al Fasching and Jim Gronowski rapped home runs as the hosts battered two Fargo pitchers for 15 hits in the second contest. Mike Cook earned the victory in the second game. Mandan improved to 28-11 with the two victories.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Greg Lemond was the first American, and the first non-European, to win the Tour de France in 1986.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!