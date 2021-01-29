Morning Leadoff: Jan. 30

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Jan. 30
College hockey: UND at Omaha, 6:07 p.m.; Providence (Montana) at U-Mary, 7 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Crookston at U-Mary, 4 p.m., MAC.
College volleyball: Williston State at BSC, 2 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Crookston, 1:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Watford City at Bismarck, 3:45 p.m.; Williston at Century, 4 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 5:15 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Rugby, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bottineau-Rugby at Century, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Watford City at Bismarck, 2 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 3:30 p.m.; Century at Williston, 4 p.m.; Shiloh at Rugby, 4 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck Blizzard at Fargo North, 1 p.m.; Mandan at Grand Forks, 1 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck vs. Fairbanks (Marshall, Minn.), 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 31
NAHL: Bismarck vs. Fairbanks (Marshall, Minn.), 5 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Crookston at U-Mary
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – UND at Omaha
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bottineau at Bismarck
NAHL
7:30 p.m.
KLXX – Bismarck vs. Fairbanks
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30/3:30 p.m.
NBC — IMSA SportsCar Championship: Rolex 24, Daytona
BOXING
7 p.m.
FOX — Super middleweights: Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax, L.A.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Alabama at Oklahoma
ESPN2 — Clemson at Duke
12 p.m.
CBS — Providence at Georgetown
1 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at West Virginia
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at LSU
2 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State
FOX — Villanova At Seton Hall
3 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at Baylor
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Oklahoma State
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Butler
5 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas at Tennessee
ESPN2 — Iowa State at Mississippi State
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Purdue
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Pepperdine
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.
NFLN — Senior Bowl: Mobile, Ala.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Ohio State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois
GOLF
12/2 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Farmers Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines
NBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — L.A. Lakers at Boston
NHL
7 p.m.
FSN — Colorado at Minnesota
SOCCER
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester City
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Killdeer held off Beach 54-53 in boys basketball. Jake Hardy and Landon Lechler shared game scoring honors with 20 points each. Colt Macity led the way for Killdeer with 14 points.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Hettinger tallied 225.5 points to win the East-West Wrestling Tournament at New Salem. Lisbon was far back in second place with 173.5. Jeb Boxrud (112 pounds), Danny Henderson (135) and Josh Epperly (275) claimed individual titles for Hettinger.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Pat O'Brien defeated Mike Nutz 12-2 at 126 pounds and Ken Gabriel and Andy Remnitz added pins in Bismarck's 29-13 wrestling win over St. Mary's. Gabriel pinned Dave Stumpf in 40 seconds at 112 pounds and Reimnitz downed Pat Kelley by fall in 50 seconds at 138.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Ryan Fitzpatrick has started games for 8 teams -- the Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets, Buccaneers and Dolphins.
