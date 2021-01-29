 Skip to main content
Morning Leadoff: Jan. 30

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Jan. 30

College hockey: UND at Omaha, 6:07 p.m.; Providence (Montana) at U-Mary, 7 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Crookston at U-Mary, 4 p.m., MAC.

College volleyball: Williston State at BSC, 2 p.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Crookston, 1:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Watford City at Bismarck, 3:45 p.m.; Williston at Century, 4 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 5:15 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Rugby, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bottineau-Rugby at Century, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Watford City at Bismarck, 2 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 3:30 p.m.; Century at Williston, 4 p.m.; Shiloh at Rugby, 4 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck Blizzard at Fargo North, 1 p.m.; Mandan at Grand Forks, 1 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck vs. Fairbanks (Marshall, Minn.), 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 31

NAHL: Bismarck vs. Fairbanks (Marshall, Minn.), 5 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

3:45 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Crookston at U-Mary

 

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – UND at Omaha

 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bottineau at Bismarck

NAHL

7:30 p.m.

KLXX – Bismarck vs. Fairbanks

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2:30/3:30 p.m.

NBC — IMSA SportsCar Championship: Rolex 24, Daytona

 

BOXING

7 p.m.

FOX — Super middleweights: Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax, L.A.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Oklahoma

ESPN2 — Clemson at Duke

12 p.m.

CBS — Providence at Georgetown

1 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at LSU

2 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State

FOX — Villanova At Seton Hall

3 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at Baylor

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Oklahoma State

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Butler

5 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Tennessee

ESPN2 — Iowa State at Mississippi State

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Pepperdine

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.

NFLN — Senior Bowl: Mobile, Ala.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois

 

GOLF

12/2 p.m.

GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Farmers Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines

 

NBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — L.A. Lakers at Boston

NHL

7 p.m.

FSN — Colorado at Minnesota

 

SOCCER

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester City

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Killdeer held off Beach 54-53 in boys basketball. Jake Hardy and Landon Lechler shared game scoring honors with 20 points each. Colt Macity led the way for Killdeer with 14 points.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Hettinger tallied 225.5 points to win the East-West Wrestling Tournament at New Salem. Lisbon was far back in second place with 173.5. Jeb Boxrud (112 pounds), Danny Henderson (135) and Josh Epperly (275) claimed individual titles for Hettinger.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Pat O'Brien defeated Mike Nutz 12-2 at 126 pounds and Ken Gabriel and Andy Remnitz added pins in Bismarck's 29-13 wrestling win over St. Mary's. Gabriel pinned Dave Stumpf in 40 seconds at 112 pounds and Reimnitz downed Pat Kelley by fall in 50 seconds at 138.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Ryan Fitzpatrick has started games for 8 teams -- the Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets, Buccaneers and Dolphins.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

