Morning Leadoff: Jan. 21

Saturday, Jan. 21
College hockey: Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.; U-Mary at Minot State, 7:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Winona State at U-Mary, 3:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
College women’s basketball: Winona State at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
High school boys hockey: Mandan at Legacy, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school boys basketball: Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Garrison at Shiloh Christian, 4 p.m.
High school boys wrestling: Fargo Metro Duals; Lisbon Tournament.
High school boys swimming: Minot Invitational, 11 a.m.
High school girls basketball: Legacy JV at Shiloh Christian, 11:30 a.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at Fargo North, 2 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Fargo Metro Duals; Killdeer Tournament; Lisbon tournament.
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Jan. 22
College hockey: U-Mary at Williston State, 5 p.m.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Minot State, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3:15 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Upper Iowa at U-Mary
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
KBMR (1130 AM) – Minnesota-Duluth at UND
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Aberdeen at Bismarck
NFL PLAYOFFS
3 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Jacksonville at Kansas City
7 p.m.
KFYR – N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Miami at Duke
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas
FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier
12 p.m.
CBS — TCU at Kansas
1 p.m.
ABC — UCLA at Arizona
ESPN — Texas A&M at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Kansas St.
FOX — Iowa at Ohio St.
FS1 — DePaul at Providence
3 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at LSU
ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma
FS1 — Colorado St. at Wyoming
5 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at West Virginia
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Clemson
10 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon at Stanford
COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
MidCo — Minnesota-Duluth at UND
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Tournament Of Champions, Orlando, Fla.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: American Express, La Quinta, Calif.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Hualalai, Final Round, Kaupulehu, Hawaii
NBA
7 p.m.
BSN Extra – Houston at Minnesota
NFL PLAYOFFS
3:30 p.m.
NBC — AFC Divisional Round: Jacksonville at Kansas City
7 p.m.
FOX — NFC Divisional Round: N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia
NHL
5 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Florida
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Crystal Palace
TENNIS
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Australian Open, Round of 16
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Dylan Sether won the 200 free (1:49.52) and 100 butterfly (54.11) and Loren Sether touched first in the 200 individual medley (2:05.50) and 500 free (5:02.17) to lead Century’s second-place swim at the Minot Invitational.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Kari Nolz posted a winning all-around score of 37.7 to lead Bismarck to the team title of the Julie Zeigler Memorial gymnastics meet. Tiffany Tello and Jade Beattie each finished with scores of 36.135 for the Demons, who with a total of 147.9.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Roger Goudreaux scored 14 points and Darrell Eaglestaff 12 as Fort Yates edged Dickinson Trinity, 59-58 in Fort Yates. Emory Koenig totaled 14 points and 14 rebounds in defeat.
