morning-leadoff, Fri, 7-2-21

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Jim Kleinsasser became the Minnesota Vikings' full-time fullback last year, doing the dirty work for recently-retired Robert Smith, the team's all-time leading rusher. Now, with Smith gone, Kleinsasser, a native of Carrington, is likely to be moved to H-back, a hybrid of the tight end and fullback positions. The Vikings previously experimented with Kleinsasser at H-back in his rookie season of 1999.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Italian Village stayed hot on the heels of the idle Elks in the Bismarck fastpitch softball standings with a 5-1 victory over G.P. Sporting Goods. John Tschider pitched a one-hitter for the win and Evan Lips connected for a solo home run in his support. Cal Jose pitched a three-hitter and Boyd Van Patten slugged a pair of home runs as Our Place shut out Elbow Room 6-0.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Hank and Tommie Aaron hit home runs in the same game three times, all with the Milwaukee Braves in 1962. They teamed up against Los Angeles on June 12, against St. Louis on July 14 and on Aug. 14 against Cincinnati.

