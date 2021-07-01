morning-leadoff, Fri, 7-2-21

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Friday, July 2
Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
Saturday, July 3
Legion baseball: Bismarck Senators at Mandan A’s, 4 p.m.; Bismarck Governors at Mandan Chiefs, 6:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
Sunday, July 4
Legion baseball: Bismarck Senators at Mandan A’s, 1:30 p.m.; Bismarck Governors at Mandan, 4 p.m.
Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
Monday, July 5
Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
BASEBALL
KXMR (710 AM) -- Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks at Milwaukee, joined in progress following rodeo
RODEO
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Killdeer Mountain Roundup Rodeo, 6 p.m.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
NBCSN -- Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen, 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
MLBN -- N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees or L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6 p.m.
BSN -- Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
CYCLING
NBCSN -- Tour de France, stage 7, 6:30 a.m.
GOLF
GOLF -- EPGA Tour, Irish Open, second round, 4 a.m.
GOLF -- EPGA Tour, Irish Open, second round, 10 a.m.
GOLF -- PGA Tour Champions, 11:30 a.m.
GOLF -- PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, second round, 2 p.m.
GOLF -- LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic, second round, 5 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
ESPN -- UEFA European Championship, Switzerland vs. Spain, quarterfinal, 10:30 a.m.
ESPN -- UEFA European Championship, Belgium vs. Italy, quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m.
FS1 -- Copa America, Peru vs. Paraguay, quarterfinal, 4 p.m.
FS1 -- Copa America, Brazil vs. Chile, quarterfinal, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
ESPN -- ATP-WTA, Wimbledon, third round, 5 a.m.
ESPN2 -- ATP-WTA, Wimbledon, third round, 10:30 a.m.
NHL
NBC -- Stanley Cup Finals, Tampa Bay at Montreal, game three, 7 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Beulah piled up 23 runs, good enough for a sweep of a home Legion baseball doubleheader with Hazen. Cam Sadowsky drilled two singles and a double as Beulah won the first game 16-10. Cody Nelson went 3-for-3 for the Cyclones in a 7-4 second-game victory. Tanner Borlaug went 3-for-4 for Hazen in the first game, knocking in four runs.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Jim Kleinsasser became the Minnesota Vikings' full-time fullback last year, doing the dirty work for recently-retired Robert Smith, the team's all-time leading rusher. Now, with Smith gone, Kleinsasser, a native of Carrington, is likely to be moved to H-back, a hybrid of the tight end and fullback positions. The Vikings previously experimented with Kleinsasser at H-back in his rookie season of 1999.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Italian Village stayed hot on the heels of the idle Elks in the Bismarck fastpitch softball standings with a 5-1 victory over G.P. Sporting Goods. John Tschider pitched a one-hitter for the win and Evan Lips connected for a solo home run in his support. Cal Jose pitched a three-hitter and Boyd Van Patten slugged a pair of home runs as Our Place shut out Elbow Room 6-0.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Hank and Tommie Aaron hit home runs in the same game three times, all with the Milwaukee Braves in 1962. They teamed up against Los Angeles on June 12, against St. Louis on July 14 and on Aug. 14 against Cincinnati.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com