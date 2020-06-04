morning-leadoff Fri 6-5-20

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, June 1
No local events scheduled
Friday, June 5
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, season opener, 7 p.m.
Baseball: Border Battle: Aberdeen Smittys at Bismarck Governors, 1:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Miles City (Mont.) at Bismarck Governors, 4 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Aberdeen Smittys at Mandan Chiefs, 12 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Miles City at Mandan Chiefs, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Mandan A’s at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 6
No local events scheduled.
Sunday, June 7
Baseball: Dickinson at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.
Monday, June 8
Baseball: Bismarck Senators at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Dickinson Volunteers, 6 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Grand Forks Red River scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the Bismarck Sparks 4-3 and advance to the finals in the state Class A softball tournament at Minot. The Sparks, down 3-0, tied the game with a three-run rally in the top of the seventh inning, only to falter in the final half-inning. Sarah Lardy got the pitching win for Red River, going the distance allowing seven hits. Jenna Steele took the loss, despite fanning 13 hitters. She surrendered four runs on six hits. Cali Peterson went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for Bismarck. Red River will meet West Fargo in the championship game.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Tracy Marback, a 1992 graduate of St. Mary's, has been named head softball coach at Quincy University in Quincy, Ill. Marback will be the school's first full-time softball coach. She was as all-conference third baseman while playing at Moorhead, Minn., State. Quincy, with an enrollment of 1,100, competes in the NCAA Division II ranks.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bill Sturdevant, head football and wrestling coach at New England St. Mary's, has resigned to join the staff at Moorhead, Minn., High School as an assistant coach. Sturdevant, a graduate of North Dakota State University, coached the Saints to a 21-3 record in his three years as head football coach at St. Mary's. His 1970 wrestling team captured the state Class B championship. Sturdevant is a native of Wahpeton.
RADIO TODAY
BASEBALL
KDKT (1410 AM, 106.5 FM) -- Beulah Cyclones vs. Velva 39ers, 5 p.m.
TV TODAY
HORSE RACING
FS2 -- America's Day at the Races, noon.
FS2 -- America's Day at the Races, 3:30 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN -- Seoul LG Twins at Seoul Kiwoom Heroes, 2:55 a.m. Saturday
RODEO
CBSSN -- RBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 8 p.m.
RUGBY
FS1 -- NRL, Manly-Warringah at Parramatta, 2:30 a.m. Saturday
SOCCER
FS2 -- Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladback at SC Freiburg, 1:20 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- (Re)Open, Day 1, Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge, 9:30 a.m.
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Australian Rod Laver is the only tennis player to achieve the men's singles calendar-year Grand Slam twice. He won the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 1962 and again in 1969.
SPORTS HISTORY
1884 — James McLaughlin becomes the first jockey to ride three consecutive Belmont Stakes winners, when he urges Panique to victory. He previously won with George Kinney (1883) and Forester (1882). McLaughlin repeats his feat in 1886-88. McLaughlin’s triple is matched by jockey Laffit Pincay Jr. in 1982-84.
1925 — Willie McFarlane beats Bobby Jones by one stroke in the second round of a playoff to capture the U.S. Open golf tournament.
1937 — War Admiral, ridden by Charles Kurtsinger, wins the Triple Crown with a three-length victory over Sceneshifter in the Belmont Stakes.
1943 — Count Fleet, ridden by Johnny Longden, wins the Triple Crown with a 25-length romp over Fairy Manhunt in the Belmont Stakes. Count Fleet is such a heavy favorite for the race, going off at odds of 1-20, that no place or show wagering is allowed.
1952 — Jersey Joe Walcott scores a 15-round unanimous decision over Ezzard Charles in Philadelphia to retain the world heavyweight boxing title.
1961 — The newly formed American Basketball Association adopts the 3-point field goal.
1977 — The Portland Trail Blazers hold off the Philadelphia 76ers 109-107 to win the NBA championship in six games. Portland becomes the first team in the 31-year history of the league to win four straight after losing the first two games.
1985 — Steve Cauthen wins the Epsom Derby aboard Slip Anchor and becomes the only American jockey to win both the English and Kentucky Derbies. Cauthen rode Affirmed to victory in the 1978 Kentucky Derby.
1990 — At 14, Jennifer Capriati becomes the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist by rallying from a 1-4 deficit in the final set to beat Manuela Maleeva 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the French Open tennis quarterfinals.
1993 — Colonial Affair carries Julie Krone into the record books by winning the Belmont Stakes. Colonial Affair finishes 2 1/4 lengths ahead of Kissin Kris, making Krone the first female jockey to win a Triple Crown race.
1994 — Beth Daniel’s 20-under 268 in the Oldsmobile Classic ties the LPGA record for 72 holes. Daniel matches Nancy Lopez's accomplishment in the 1985 Henredon Classic.
1994 — Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and Sergi Bruguera produce the best day of tennis in Spanish history. Sanchez Vicario beats Mary Pierce 6-4, 6-4 in the French Open final and Bruguera retains his title by defeating another Spaniard, Alberto Berasategui, 6-3, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.
1998 — Doug Dunakey becomes the fourth player to shoot a 59 — and the second in three weeks on the Nike golf tour. Dunakey, in the Miami Valley Open, needing a par on the final hole to shoot a 58, three-putts, missing a 2-footer for par.
1999 — Steffi Graf wins her sixth French Open title and her first Grand Slam championship in almost three years, beating top-ranked Martina Hingis 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. Graf is the first woman in the open tennis era to beat the top three players in the world at the same event. On her way to the final, Graf defeats No. 2 Lindsay Davenport and No. 3 Monica Seles.
1999 — Charismatic loses his bid to become the 12th Triple Crown winner when he fractures his left front cannon bone and sesamoid while finishing third to Lemon Drop Kid in the Belmont Stakes.
2000 — Shigeki Maruyama of Japan takes golf’s magic number one notch lower by shooting a 58 during qualifying for the U.S. Open. The score is not recognized as a PGA Tour record because it happened in a qualifying round. Maruyama, carding 29 on both nines, has 11 birdies and an eagle on the par-71 South course at Woodmont Country Club in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., one of 12 qualifying sites for the U.S. Open.
2004 — Smarty Jones loses his Triple Crown bid and his perfect record when Birdstone runs him down near the finish of a thrilling Belmont Stakes. Birdstone, a 36-1 long shot ridden by Edgar Prado, returns $74, $14 and $8.60.
2005 — Spanish teenager Rafael Nadal defeats unseeded Mariano Puerta of Argentina in four sets to win the French Open men’s singles title. The No. 4-seeded Nadal becomes the youngest men’s Grand Slam tennis champion since Pete Sampras won the U.S. Open at 19 in 1990.
2010 — Francesca Schiavone becomes the first Italian woman to win a Grand Slam tennis title, downing Samantha Stosur in the French Open final 6-4, 7-6 (2). Schiavone, two weeks shy of her 30th birthday, becomes the oldest woman to win her first Grand Slam title since Ann Jones won at Wimbledon in 1969 at age 30.
2010 — Drosselmeyer pulls off an upset in the Belmont Stakes, seizing the lead in the stretch and giving Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott his first win in a Triple Crown race. Sent off at odds of 13-1, Drosselmeyer defeats Fly Down by three-quarters of a length. Drosselmeyer also gives jockey Mike Smith his first Belmont win in his 13th try.
2011 — Rafael Nadal wins his record-equaling sixth French Open tennis title, beating Roger Federer 7-5, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-1 in the final. It’s the fourth final at Roland Garros between the two players, with Nadal winning won all four. The Spaniard matches Bjorn Borg’s record of six French Open titles and earns his 10th major overall.
