morning-leadoff Fri 6-5-20

2000 — Shigeki Maruyama of Japan takes golf’s magic number one notch lower by shooting a 58 during qualifying for the U.S. Open. The score is not recognized as a PGA Tour record because it happened in a qualifying round. Maruyama, carding 29 on both nines, has 11 birdies and an eagle on the par-71 South course at Woodmont Country Club in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., one of 12 qualifying sites for the U.S. Open.

2004 — Smarty Jones loses his Triple Crown bid and his perfect record when Birdstone runs him down near the finish of a thrilling Belmont Stakes. Birdstone, a 36-1 long shot ridden by Edgar Prado, returns $74, $14 and $8.60.

2005 — Spanish teenager Rafael Nadal defeats unseeded Mariano Puerta of Argentina in four sets to win the French Open men’s singles title. The No. 4-seeded Nadal becomes the youngest men’s Grand Slam tennis champion since Pete Sampras won the U.S. Open at 19 in 1990.

2010 — Francesca Schiavone becomes the first Italian woman to win a Grand Slam tennis title, downing Samantha Stosur in the French Open final 6-4, 7-6 (2). Schiavone, two weeks shy of her 30th birthday, becomes the oldest woman to win her first Grand Slam title since Ann Jones won at Wimbledon in 1969 at age 30.