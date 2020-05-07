morning-leadoff Fri, 5-8-20

Dale Long of Washington swatted the first home run at Metropolitan Stadium, connecting in the first inning of a 5-3 Senators victory on April 21, 1961. Dave Engle of the Twins was the first to homer in the Metrodome, clearing the fence in the first inning of an 11-7 loss to Seattle on April 6, 1982. The first round-tripper at Target Field was slugged by Jason Kubel of the Twins in the seventh inning of a 5-2 win over Boston on April 12, 2010. All three games were Twins' home openers.

SPORTS HISTORY

1915 — Regret, ridden by Joe Notter, becomes the first filly to win the Kentucky Derby, with a 2-length wire-to-wire victory over Pebbles.

1937 — War Admiral, the favorite ridden by Charles Kurtsinger, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1 3/4 lengths over Pompoon.

1943 — Count Fleet, ridden by Johnny Longden, wins the Preakness Stakes by eight lengths over Blue Swords.

1954 — World record holder William Parry O’Brien becomes the first man to throw the shot put more than 60 feet with a toss of 60-5¼ at a track and field meet in Los Angeles.