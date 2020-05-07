morning-leadoff Fri, 5-8-20

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, MAY 8
No local events scheduled
SATURDAY, MAY 9
No local events scheduled
SUNDAY, MAY 10
No local events scheduled
MONDAY, MAY 11
No local events scheduled
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): North Dakota Miss Basketball Eli Benz of Kidder County plans to enroll at Gustavus Adolphus, a NCAA Division III school in St. Peter, Minn. Benz, a 5-foot-11 forward, had a sterling career at Kidder County (formerly Steele-Dawson), helping her team to the state Class B tournament in 2007, 2009 and 2010. She scored the game-winning points in the 2009 state championship game and was named the tournament's most valuable player. She finished her high school career with 1,382 points and more than 600 rebounds.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The University of Mary women made a runaway of the North Dakota College Athletic Conference track meet, scoring 311 points. That's more than all the other schools combined. The Marauders won 15 events. Kate Hostetler led the way with wins in the 800-, 1,500- and 3,000-meter runs. Jessica Gibson won twice, in the 100 and 200. U-Mary also dominated in the relays, winning three times.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck racked up 113 1/2 points to edge Minot for the championship in the Western Dakota Association track meet at Hughes Field. Biting cold and piercing winds notwithstanding, two meet records fell. Rod Barth of St. Mary's broke his own javelin record with a heave of 177-7. BHS sophomore Mark Aide went 12-8 in the pole vault. Keary Krause of Bismarck and Mandan's Leon West were clocked in 10.2 in the 100, matching the record time of Mandan's Gerry Caya in 1968. Krause won by a hair. The meet was originally scheduled for Mandan but, with Braves Field under water, the meet had to be moved.
RADIO TODAY
No live events scheduled.
TV TODAY
HORSE RACING
NBCSN -- Trackside Live, 3 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 -- Seoul LG Twins at Changwon NC Dinos, 3 a.m. Saturday
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- UTR: Pro Match Series, round-robin, 11 a.m.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Dale Long of Washington swatted the first home run at Metropolitan Stadium, connecting in the first inning of a 5-3 Senators victory on April 21, 1961. Dave Engle of the Twins was the first to homer in the Metrodome, clearing the fence in the first inning of an 11-7 loss to Seattle on April 6, 1982. The first round-tripper at Target Field was slugged by Jason Kubel of the Twins in the seventh inning of a 5-2 win over Boston on April 12, 2010. All three games were Twins' home openers.
SPORTS HISTORY
1915 — Regret, ridden by Joe Notter, becomes the first filly to win the Kentucky Derby, with a 2-length wire-to-wire victory over Pebbles.
1937 — War Admiral, the favorite ridden by Charles Kurtsinger, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1 3/4 lengths over Pompoon.
1943 — Count Fleet, ridden by Johnny Longden, wins the Preakness Stakes by eight lengths over Blue Swords.
1954 — World record holder William Parry O’Brien becomes the first man to throw the shot put more than 60 feet with a toss of 60-5¼ at a track and field meet in Los Angeles.
1968 — Jim “Catfish” Hunter of the Oakland A’s pitches a perfect game, beating the Minnesota Twins 4-0 in a game at Oakland. He strikes out 11. Umpire Jerry Neudecker works the plate. It is the first perfect game in an American League regular season play in 46 seasons.
1970 — Walt Frazier scores 36 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 113-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA championship in seven games.
1984 — On the day the Olympic torch relay begins, the Soviet Union announces it will not take part in the 1984 Summer Olympics. The Soviet National Olympic Committee Union said the participation of Soviet athletes would be impossible because of “the gross flouting” of Olympic ideals by U.S. authorities.
1993 — Lennox Lewis of Britain scores a unanimous 12-round decision over Tony Tucker in his first defense of the WBC heavyweight boxing title.
1995 — New Zealand’s Black Magic 1 takes a 2-0 lead, defeating Young America by the widest margin for a challenger since the 1871 America’s Cup yacht race.
2001 — Randy Johnson becomes the third pitcher to strike out 20 in nine innings. He doesn’t finish the game as the Arizona Diamondbacks go on to beat Cincinnati 4-3 in 11 innings.
2003 — Minnesota becomes the first team in NHL history to rebound from two 3-1 series deficits to win in one postseason with a 4-2 victory at Vancouver.
2011 — University of Georgia senior Russell Henley becomes the second amateur winner in PGA Nationwide Tour history, shooting a 3-under 68 for a two-stroke victory in the Stadion Classic.
2012 — Josh Hamilton becomes the 16th player to hit four home runs in a game, launching a quartet of two-run drives against three different pitchers to carry the Texas Rangers to a 10-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
2014 — The Houston Texans take South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney with the first pick in the NFL draft. The draft’s other big name, Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, sits until Cleveland makes its third trade of the round and grabs the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner at No. 22.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!