morning-leadoff, Fri, 4-4-20

1986 — Edmonton's Wayne Gretzky breaks his NHL single-season points record with three assists to increase his total to 214. He scored 212 points in 1981-82.

1987 — Denis Potvin of the New York Islanders, the highest-scoring defenseman in NHL history, scores his 1,000th point.

1988 — Danny Manning scores 31 points and grabs 18 rebounds to power Kansas to its second NCAA basketball championship with an 83-79 victory over Oklahoma.

1993 — Sheryl Swoopes shatters the championship game record by scoring 47 points to lead Texas Tech to the NCAA women's basketball championship with an 84-82 victory over Ohio State.

1993 — Mario Andretti, 53, wins the Valvoline 200 in Phoenix to become the oldest driver to win an IndyCar race and first to win a race in four different decades.

1994 — Arkansas wins its first men's national basketball championship with a 76-72 victory over Duke, depriving the Blue Devils of a third title in four years.

2001 — Hideo Nomo becomes the fourth pitcher in major league history to throw a no-hitter in both leagues in Boston's 3-0 victory over Baltimore. Nomo joins Cy Young, Jim Bunning and Nolan Ryan as the only pitchers to accomplish the feat.