morning-leadoff, Fri, 4-4-20

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Saturday, April 4
Austin, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, April 5
y at Augustana, 10 a.m.
Monday, April 6
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, April 7
ountain, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 8
nnesota State CTC.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Jennifer Agnew set a University of Mary school record in the 5,000-meter run at the American River Invitational track meet in Sacramento, Calif. Her winning 5-K time was 18:18.11. Other U-Mary winners were Nicketa Coombs (400), Holly Hassler (javelin) and the 800 relay team. In the men's division, the Marauders' Andre Moore won the triple jump.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Bismarck Bobcats let a 2-1 lead get away in a 3-2 overtime playoff loss at Great Falls, Mont. Josh Bertelson of Great Falls forced overtime with a third-period goal that knotted the score 3-3. Ryan Pollock scored the game-winner at 6:47 of overtime. Ryan Wiggins and Eric Paulson found the net for Bismarck, which faces a 2-0 deficit in the AWHL playoff series.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Jim McPherson led the way with 30 points as Williston Sukuts edged the Bismarck Elks 91-90 in Class A action at the state amateur basketball tournament. The Elks took their last lead at 81-80 with 3:54 to play. Bill Mitzel scored 23 points to lead the way for the Elks.
RADIO TODAY
No events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
NBCSN -- IndyCar iRacing Challenge: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, 1:30 p.m.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Wilt Chamberlain was voted the NBA's most valuable player four times, in 1960 as a rookie with the Philadelphia Warriors, and in 1966, 1967 and 1968 with the Philadelphia 76ers.
SPORTS HISTORY
1937 — Byron Nelson wins the Masters golf tournament by two strokes over Ralph Guldahl.
1938 — Henry Picard beats Ralph Guldahl and Harry Cooper by two shots to capture the Masters golf tournament.
1983 — Lorenzo Charles scores on a dunk after Derek Whittenburg's 35-foot desperation shot falls short to give North Carolina State a 54-52 triumph over Houston in the NCAA basketball championship game.
1986 — Edmonton's Wayne Gretzky breaks his NHL single-season points record with three assists to increase his total to 214. He scored 212 points in 1981-82.
1987 — Denis Potvin of the New York Islanders, the highest-scoring defenseman in NHL history, scores his 1,000th point.
1988 — Danny Manning scores 31 points and grabs 18 rebounds to power Kansas to its second NCAA basketball championship with an 83-79 victory over Oklahoma.
1993 — Sheryl Swoopes shatters the championship game record by scoring 47 points to lead Texas Tech to the NCAA women's basketball championship with an 84-82 victory over Ohio State.
1993 — Mario Andretti, 53, wins the Valvoline 200 in Phoenix to become the oldest driver to win an IndyCar race and first to win a race in four different decades.
1994 — Arkansas wins its first men's national basketball championship with a 76-72 victory over Duke, depriving the Blue Devils of a third title in four years.
2001 — Hideo Nomo becomes the fourth pitcher in major league history to throw a no-hitter in both leagues in Boston's 3-0 victory over Baltimore. Nomo joins Cy Young, Jim Bunning and Nolan Ryan as the only pitchers to accomplish the feat.
2003 — Toronto's Lenny Wilkens sets the NBA record for most career losses when the Raptors fall to the Spurs 124-98. Wilkens, in his 30th year as an NBA coach, already had the most coaching victories in league history with 1,292.
2005 — Dmitri Young becomes the third player to hit three homers on opening day to lead Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 11-2.
2005 — North Carolina defeats Illinois 75-70 to win the NCAA Division I men's basketball championship. Sean May has 26 points for the winning the Tar Heels. Illinois is unable to score a field goal over the final 2 1/2 minutes of the game.
2010 — Yani Tseng wins the Kraft Nabisco Championship for her second major women's golf title. Tseng holds off Suzann Pettersen by one stroke.
2011 — Kemba Walker scores 16 points and Alex Oriakhi has 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks to lead UConn to a 53-41 win over Butler in the NCAA women's basketball championship game. UConn coach Jim Calhoun wins his third national championship, a total achieved by only four other coaches.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!