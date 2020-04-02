morning-leadoff Fri, 4-3-20

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Friday, April 3
No local events scheduled.
Saturday, April 4
No local events scheduled.
Sunday, April 5
No local events scheduled.
Monday, April 6
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, April 7
No local events scheduled.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The athletic directors at North Dakota State and the University of North Dakota are at a stalemate in renewing the football series. UND's Brian Faison wants to play every year. NDSU's Gene Taylor prefers every other year. A solution does not look imminent, and it has reached the point where somebody else might have to intervene, Faison said. The scheduling rift developed when NDSU started on an NCAA Division I schedule while UND remained in Division II. The Sioux ultimately started their five-year Division I transition in 2007.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Three Bismarck players -- Scott Honkola, Mark Erickson and Travis Erickson -- have been named to the Team North Dakota squad that will compete in the Chicago Showcase Tournament next month. Honkola was a Mr. Hockey finalist, but missed postseason tournament play due to a late-season shoulder separation. He finished the season with 16 goals and 14 assists.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Randy Lussenden, a sophomore at North Dakota State University, finished second in the two-mile run at the 19th Arkansas Relays. Lussenden was timed at 9:23.6 in the event, finishing behind Tom McGuire of Iowa State. Lussenden is a 1968 Bismarck High School graduate.
RADIO TODAY
No events scheduled.
TV TODAY
No events scheduled.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The final Class A and Class B combined boys all-state basketball team, selected after the 1975-76 season, had three Class B players and two Class A players on the first team. They were Jim Anderson of Almont, Larry Benz of Bismarck St. Mary's, Norm Fries of Mott, Eric Larsen of Fargo North and Leon Thielges of LaMoure. The second team consisted of Todd Bakken of Fargo North, Wally Beckman of Hettinger, Ron Lewis of Dickinson, Jim Schindler of McClusky and Donn Skadeland of Williston. As is still the case, the team was selected by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
SPORTS HISTORY
1930 — The Montreal Canadiens win the NHL Stanley Cup with a two-game sweep of the Boston Bruins.
1933 — Ken Doraty's overtime goal gives the Toronto Maple Leafs and 1-0 victory over the Boston Bruins in semifinals of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs. The goal comes at 1 hour, 44 minutes, 46 seconds of overtime.
1977 — Jean Ratelle of the NHL's Boston Bruins scores his 1,000th point with an assist in a 7-4 triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
1982 — Buffalo's Gil Perrault earns his 1,000th point, assisting during a 5-4 NHL victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
1988 — Louisiana Tech rallies to win the NCAA women's basketball championship, defeating Auburn 56-54.
1988 — Amy Alcott shoots a 1-under 71 to win the Dinah Shore women's golf tournament by two shots over Colleen Walker.
1989 — Michigan beats Seton Hall 80-79 in overtime to win the NCAA men's basketball championship. Rumeal Robinson hits two free throws with 3 seconds left for the winning Wolverines.
1993 — For the first time in its 157-year history, the Grand National steeplechase at Aintree is declared void because of a false start.
1993 — Jim Montgomery's three goals in the third period carry Maine to a 5-4 comeback win over Lake Superior State for the NCAA hockey title.
1994 — Charlotte Smith's 3-pointer at the buzzer gives North Carolina a 60-59 victory over Louisiana Tech in the NCAA women's basketball championship game.
1994 — The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 in baseball's first Sunday night opener, marking the start of a new era with three divisions and an altered playoff format.
1995 — UCLA wins its first national basketball championship in 20 years and record 11th NCAA title, defeating defending champion Arkansas 89-78.
2002 — Utah sets an NBA record by clinching its 17th straight winning season with a 99-87 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.
2004 — St. Louis clinches its 25th consecutive NHL playoff berth, the longest in major league sports, with a 4-1 win over Nashville.
2006 — Florida's Joakim Noah dominates UCLA with 16 points, nine rebounds and a record seven blocks to key a 73-57 blowout for the Gators' first national title in men's basketball.
2007 — After a nine-year title drought, Tennessee and coach Pat Summitt are NCAA women's basketball champions. The Lady Vols capture an elusive seventh national title, beating Rutgers 59-46.
2008 — Jamar Butler finishes with 19 points and assists in his final college game, leading Ohio State to a 92-85 win over Massachusetts for the NIT basketball title.
2008 — Alex Ovechkin breaks Luc Robitaille's single-season NHL record for most goals by a left wing with his 64th and 65th scores to lead Washington past Tampa Bay 4-1.
2010 — David Haye mounts a successful first defense of his WBA heavyweight boxing title after punishing John Ruiz for nine rounds in Manchester, England.
2010 — Bernard Hopkins wins a brutal unanimous decision over Roy Jones Jr. in their long-delayed boxing rematch, avenging his loss from their fight nearly 17 years earlier.
2011 — Stacy Lewis holds off defending champion Yani Tseng to win the Kraft Nabisco women's golf championship by three strokes, earning her first LPGA Tour title in the year's first major. Lewis shoots a 3-under 69 to finish at 13-under 275.
2011 — Texas A&M upsets its second straight top-seeded team in the NCAA women's basketball tournament to advance to its first national championship game. Tyra White drives the length of the court to give Texas A&M the go-ahead layup and a 63-62 victory over Stanford. Skylar Diggins scores 28 points and Notre Dame upsets Connecticut 72-63, ending the brilliant career of Maya Moore and the Huskies' quest for a third straight national championship.
2012 — Brittney Griner scores 26 points and grabs 13 rebounds to help Baylor finish off an undefeated season with an 80-61 win over Notre Dame in the women's national basketball championship game. Baylor becomes the first team in NCAA history to win 40 games.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!