morning-leadoff Fri, 4-3-20

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Three Bismarck players -- Scott Honkola, Mark Erickson and Travis Erickson -- have been named to the Team North Dakota squad that will compete in the Chicago Showcase Tournament next month. Honkola was a Mr. Hockey finalist, but missed postseason tournament play due to a late-season shoulder separation. He finished the season with 16 goals and 14 assists.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Randy Lussenden, a sophomore at North Dakota State University, finished second in the two-mile run at the 19th Arkansas Relays. Lussenden was timed at 9:23.6 in the event, finishing behind Tom McGuire of Iowa State. Lussenden is a 1968 Bismarck High School graduate.

The final Class A and Class B combined boys all-state basketball team, selected after the 1975-76 season, had three Class B players and two Class A players on the first team. They were Jim Anderson of Almont, Larry Benz of Bismarck St. Mary's, Norm Fries of Mott, Eric Larsen of Fargo North and Leon Thielges of LaMoure. The second team consisted of Todd Bakken of Fargo North, Wally Beckman of Hettinger, Ron Lewis of Dickinson, Jim Schindler of McClusky and Donn Skadeland of Williston. As is still the case, the team was selected by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.