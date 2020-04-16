morning-leadoff, Fri 4-17-20

1982 — Alex English, Dan Issel and Kiki Vandeweghe of the Denver Nuggets each average 20 points a game, the first NBA frontcourt to do so since Bob Pettit, Cliff Hagan and Clyde Lovellette of St. Louis in 1961.

1987 — Julius Erving of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers becomes the third player to score 30,000 points in his pro career. Erving scores 38 points to join Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

1994 — Carl Lewis and his Santa Monica Track Club teammates rewrite their world record in the 800-meter relay at the Mt. San Antonio College Relays. Lewis, Mike Marsh, Leroy Burrell and Floyd Heard are timed at 1:18.68, breaking the record of 1:19.11 they had set on April 25, 1992.

1995 — Wayne Gretzky reaches 2,500 career points when he sets up a power-play goal by Rob Blake in the Los Angeles’ Kings 5-2 NHL loss to Calgary.

1997 — Martin Brodeur of the New Jersey Devils becomes the second NHL goalie to score in the playoffs. Brodeur’s empty-net goal caps a three-goal third period that gives the Devils a 5-2 win and a 1-0 lead in a first-round NHL playoff series against Montreal.

1999 — Quarterbacks go 1-2-3 in the NFL Draft as Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb and Akili Smith go to Cleveland, Philadelphia and Cincinnati — the first quarterback trifecta since 1971.