morning-leadoff, Fri 4-17-20

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Friday, April 17
No events scheduled.
Saturday, April 18
No events scheduled.
Sunday, April 19
No events scheduled.
Monday, April 20
No events scheduled.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Adam Randall and Jake Miller garnered the wins as Kidder County swept a high school baseball doubleheader from Hettinger at Steele. Randall held Hettinger to three hits in a first-game shutout. Miller pitched a three-hitter as the Pirates won 8-2 in the second contest.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): ] Natalie Lindquist was a double winner for the University of Mary women at the Concordia Invitational track meet in Seward, Neb. Lindquist won the long jump with a leap of 18-5 1/2 and the triple jump with an effort of 36-11 1/2. The Marauders won a total of four events.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Darrell Anderson, 32, has been appointed head basketball coach at UND-Williston. Anderson is presently an assistant basketball and football coach at the State School of Science at Wahpeton. He succeeds Phil Rabon, who is stepping down after five years as Williston's head basketball coach. Rabon will remain as the athletic director and head baseball coach.
RADIO TODAY
No events scheduled.
TV TODAY
HORSE RACING
NBCSN -- Trackside Live, 3 p.m.
WNBA
ESPN -- WNBA draft, rounds 1-3, 6 p.m.
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Chuck Knoblauch is the No. 1 base-stealer in Minnesota Twins history. He stole 276 bases in his seven seasons with the Twins, beginning in 1991. Second is Rod Carew, who swiped 271 bases in 12 seasons, beginning in 1967. Carew was caught stealing 123 times. Knoblauch was apprehended 77 times.
SPORTS HISTORY
1939 — Joe Louis knocks out Jack Roper at 2:20 of the first round in Los Angeles to retain the world heavyweight boxing championship.
1976 — Mike Schmidt hits four consecutive home runs and drives in eight runs as the Philadelphia Phillies overcome a 13-2 deficit to beat the Cubs 18-16 in 10 innings. The National League slugfest was played at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.
1982 — Alex English, Dan Issel and Kiki Vandeweghe of the Denver Nuggets each average 20 points a game, the first NBA frontcourt to do so since Bob Pettit, Cliff Hagan and Clyde Lovellette of St. Louis in 1961.
1987 — Julius Erving of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers becomes the third player to score 30,000 points in his pro career. Erving scores 38 points to join Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
1994 — Carl Lewis and his Santa Monica Track Club teammates rewrite their world record in the 800-meter relay at the Mt. San Antonio College Relays. Lewis, Mike Marsh, Leroy Burrell and Floyd Heard are timed at 1:18.68, breaking the record of 1:19.11 they had set on April 25, 1992.
1995 — Wayne Gretzky reaches 2,500 career points when he sets up a power-play goal by Rob Blake in the Los Angeles’ Kings 5-2 NHL loss to Calgary.
1997 — Martin Brodeur of the New Jersey Devils becomes the second NHL goalie to score in the playoffs. Brodeur’s empty-net goal caps a three-goal third period that gives the Devils a 5-2 win and a 1-0 lead in a first-round NHL playoff series against Montreal.
1999 — Quarterbacks go 1-2-3 in the NFL Draft as Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb and Akili Smith go to Cleveland, Philadelphia and Cincinnati — the first quarterback trifecta since 1971.
2006 — Sidney Crosby garners three assists in Pittsburgh’s 6-1 win over the New York Islanders to become the youngest player in NHL history to score 100 points in a season. The 18-year-old becomes the seventh NHL rookie to reach the 100-point mark.
2010 — Ubaldo Jimenez pitches the first no-hitter in the Colorado Rockies’ 18-year history, dominating the Atlanta Braves in a 4-0 National League victory.
2011 — Jimmie Johnson wins the Aaron’s 499, edging Clint Bowyer by about a foot. The official margin of 0.002 seconds, ties for the closest finish in NASCAR Sprint Cup racing history.
2018 — Brayden McNabb scores against his former team in the second period, lifting Las Vegas to a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. The Knights become the first expansion team in NHL history to sweep their first playoff series. Marc-Andre Fleury stops 31 shots as the Knights finish off their fourth one-goal victory of the series.
